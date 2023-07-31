Plane crashes upside down at Renton airport, 2 injured

A plane crash at Renton Municipal Airport left two people injured Monday morning. The plane reportedly flipped upside down on the runway, according to the Renton Fire Department.

First responders from the Skyway Fire Department and King County Medic One are responding to the crash scene.

The first arriving vehicle reports that there is a plane upside down on the runway of the airport.

There are two people being treated by medics, their condition is currently unknown.

Crews are also working to control a fuel leak at the scene.

#HAPPENINGNOW Crews arriving onscene of an aircraft crash at Renton Municipal Airport. First arriving engine reporting single plane upside down on runway with 2 patients. Units from @SkywayFire Boeing Fire, and @KingCoMedicOne also responding. pic.twitter.com/1kAXXCgMlP — Renton Firefighters (@RentonFireL864) July 31, 2023



