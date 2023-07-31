Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Plane crashes upside down at Renton airport, 2 injured

Jul 31, 2023, 9:47 AM

renton plane crash...

A plane has crashed at Renton Municipal Airport (Photo from City of Renton)

(Photo from City of Renton)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A plane crash at Renton Municipal Airport left two people injured Monday morning. The plane reportedly flipped upside down on the runway, according to the Renton Fire Department.

First responders from the Skyway Fire Department and King County Medic One are responding to the crash scene.

Small plane crashed in Gig Harbor with faulty landing gear

The first arriving vehicle reports that there is a plane upside down on the runway of the airport.

There are two people being treated by medics, their condition is currently unknown.

Crews are also working to control a fuel leak at the scene.


This is a developing story, check back in for updates

Local News

Okanogan County wildfire...

L.B. Gilbert

Wildfire evacuation in Okanogan County still uncontained

A wildfire in northeast Okanogan County has forced some evacuations near Oroville after spreading to 10,000 acres with no containment.

10 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News

‘Without our culture, we’re an empty shell’: Muckleshoot Canoe Journey returns to Alki Beach

Hundreds of people lined Alki Beach to watch dozens of canoes land after days of travel. The Canoe Journey’s last stop is Alki Beach.

10 hours ago

monorail killed graffiti...

L.B. Gilbert

Man dead after getting hit by Seattle Monorail while spray-painting graffiti

Police are investigating after the Seattle Center Monorail hit and killed a man who was spray-painting graffiti Sunday night.

10 hours ago

FILE - An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 1...

Associated Press

After raising prices sharply, corporate profits get squeezed as inflation eases

After enjoying a strong run where they could keep raising prices to boost their profits, companies are now stuck in a vise. On one end, revenue is under pressure as the global economy remains fragile. On the other, companies are having to pay higher wages for workers, among other costs.

10 hours ago

SPD Chief Adrian Diaz...

Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News

SPD Chief Diaz addresses alleged ‘sick out,’ plans going into another busy weekend

The Seattle Police Officers Guild says at least half of patrol operations were a no-show last Saturday during the Taylor Swift concert.

1 day ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

‘This is tragic’: Mayor Harrell speaks after 5 people shot in parking lot of South Seattle Safeway

Seattle police are responding to the scene of a mass shooting in South Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Plane crashes upside down at Renton airport, 2 injured