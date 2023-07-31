Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

New Hampshire nurse, reportedly kidnapped in Haiti, had praised country for its resilience

Jul 31, 2023, 10:38 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A New Hampshire nurse, who has reportedly been kidnapped in Haiti, has described Haitians as “resilient people” in a video about her work for a nonprofit Christian ministry in the country.

“They’re full of joy, and life and love. I’m so blessed to know so many amazing Haitians,” Alix Dorsainil says in a video on the website of the ministry she works for, El Roi Haiti.

Dorsainvil and her daughter were kidnapped Thursday, the organization said in a statement over the weekend. El Roi Haiti, which runs a school and ministry in Port au Prince, said the two were taken from campus. Dorsainvil is the wife of the program’s director, Sandro Dorsainvil.

That happened the same day that the U.S. State Department issued a “do not travel advisory” in the country and ordered nonemergency personnel to leave there amid growing security concerns.

“Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family,” El Roi president and co-founder Jason Brown said in the statement. “Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus.”

A State Department spokesperson said in a statement Saturday is it “aware of reports of the kidnapping of two U.S. citizens in Haiti,” adding, “We are in regular contact with Haitian authorities and will continue to work with them and our U.S. government interagency partners.”

The department has not issued any updates since then. Alix Dorainvil’s father, Steven Comeau, reached in New Hampshire, said he could not talk.

Dorsainvil graduated from Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts, which has a program to support nursing education in Haiti. Before that, she went to Cornerstone Christian Academy in Ossipee, New Hampshire.

“Pray that God would keep her safe, be with her through this trial, and deliver her from her captors,” the school posted on its Facebook page.

In its advisory Thursday, the State Department said that “kidnapping is widespread, and victims regularly include U.S. citizens.”

It said kidnappings often involve ransom negotiations and U.S. citizen victims have been physically harmed.

Earlier this month, the National Human Rights Defense Network issued a report warning about an upsurge in killings and kidnappings and the U.N. Security Council met to discuss Haiti’s worsening situation.

In December 2021, an unidentified person paid a ransom that freed three missionaries kidnapped by a gang in Haiti under an agreement that was supposed to have led to the release of all 15 remaining captives, t heir Ohio-based organization confirmed.

The person who made the payment was not affiliated with Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries, and the workers say they don’t know who the individual is or how much was paid to the gang, which initially demanded $1 million per person. Internal conflicts in the gang, they say, led it to renege on a pledge to release all the hostages, freeing just three of them instead on Dec. 5.

The accounts from former hostages and other Christian Aid Ministries staffers, in recent recorded talks to church groups and others, were the first public acknowledgement from the organization that ransom was paid at any point following the Oct. 16 kidnapping of 16 Americans and a Canadian affiliated with CAM.

National News

FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Wedne...

Associated Press

$1.05 billion Mega Million jackpot is among a surge in huge payouts due to more than just luck

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another day, another billion dollar lottery jackpot. At least, that’s how it seems ahead of Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing for an estimated $1.05 billion top prize. It’s a huge sum of money, but such giant jackpots have become far more common, with five prizes topping $1 billion since 2021 […]

11 hours ago

FILE -Nima Momeni, the man charged in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, makes his way...

Associated Press

San Francisco prosecutors to lay out murder case against consultant in death of Cash App’s Bob Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco prosecutor’s office began laying out its case Monday against a tech consultant charged with murder in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee, who was found bleeding on a deserted city street in April. In the preliminary hearing, a judge will decide if there’s enough evidence […]

11 hours ago

In this photo provided by the National Park Service, is a large fire whirl at the York Fire in the ...

Associated Press

Crews battle ‘fire whirls’ in California blaze in Mojave Desert

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. (AP) — Crews battled “fire whirls” in California’s Mojave National Preserve this weekend as a massive wildfire crossed into Nevada amid dangerously high temperatures and raging winds. The York Fire was mapped at roughly 120 square miles (284 square kilometers) on Monday with no containment. The blaze erupted Friday near the […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama health care providers sue over threat of prosecution for abortion help

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Health care providers in Alabama filed a lawsuit on Monday against the state’s attorney general that seeks to clarify whether they could be charged for helping women get abortions outside the state. Since abortion became almost entirely illegal in Alabama, the phone rings at least once a day at a former […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., introduces the Model X car at the company's headquarter...

Associated Press

Musk threatens to sue researchers who documented the rise in hateful tweets

WASHINGTON (AP) — X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has threatened to sue a group of independent researchers whose research documented an increase in hate speech on the site since it was purchased last year by Elon Musk. An attorney representing the social media site wrote to the Center for Countering Digital […]

11 hours ago

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, passes through the security checkpoint as he ...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden’s former business partner appears for closed-door interview with GOP-led committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden’s former business partner appeared Monday for closed-door testimony on Capitol Hill, with Republicans planning to question him about claims that President Joe Biden was directly involved in his younger son’s financial dealings. The Republican-led House Oversight Committee was conducting a transcribed interview with Devon Archer as part of its expanding […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

New Hampshire nurse, reportedly kidnapped in Haiti, had praised country for its resilience