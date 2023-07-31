Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

New Hampshire beachgoers witness small plane crash into surf, flip in water

Jul 31, 2023, 12:07 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (AP) — A small plane that crashed into the ocean just off a New Hampshire beach over the weekend flipped upside down when it hit the water before slowly rolling back into an upright position.

The pilot of the single-engine Piper PA-18 plane that had been pulling a banner advertising a concert made his own way out of the aircraft after Saturday’s noontime crash and was assisted ashore by Hampton Beach lifeguards who moments before had been keeping a close eye on swimmers.

The pilot was evaluated at the scene but was not hurt, police said.

The plane had been buzzing over the crowded beach all morning dragging a banner for an Eagles tribute band playing Saturday night at a local venue, said Tammy Nowlan of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, who was at the beach with her boyfriend and caught video of the crash on her phone.

When the plane dropped the banner, she knew something was wrong.

“I remember my boyfriend saying, ‘Looks like something fell off that plane,'” Nowlan said on Monday.

She grabbed her phone and captured the plane hitting the water about 30 yards (27 meters) off the shore and somersaulting over.

“It was the craziest thing,” she said. “It just slowly glided in like something from a movie. I saw the pilot get out and he was safe, and I said, ‘Thank goodness.’”

Authorities did not release the pilot’s name but the aircraft is registered to the owner of Sky Lines Aerial Advertising, based at nearby Hampton Airfield, according to Federal Aviation Administration records. Voicemail messages were left with the company on Monday.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

According to preliminary information released by the FAA on Monday, the aircraft crashed “for unknown reasons.”

The plane was hauled onto the sand and eventually turned over to the owner.

National News

Associated Press

Memphis police shoot suspect after he fired shots outside Jewish school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis police on Monday said officers shot a suspect after he attempted to enter a Jewish school with a gun and fired shots after he couldn’t get into the building. Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe said the suspect, whose identity has not been released, approached Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, ...

Associated Press

Impeached Texas AG Ken Paxton seeks to have most charges dismissed before September trial

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lawyers for impeached Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday sought to have most of the charges against him dismissed, arguing that they rely on alleged acts of corruption before he was reelected to a third term in 2022. In motions filed with the Senate, where Paxton’s impeachment trial is […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Pipeline operators to pay $12.5M after spills in Montana, North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two pipeline operators have agreed to pay a $12.5 million civil penalty related to crude oil spills in Montana and North Dakota. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday 2022 federal court lawsuit. Belle Fourche Pipeline Company and Bridger Pipeline LLC will pay the $12.5 million to resolve the claims made […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut US Rep. Rosa DeLauro gets inked at age 80 alongside her 18-year-old granddaughter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro has stood out for years with her colorful clothing and hairstyle, but it took one of her six grandchildren to finally convince the 80-year-old lawmaker to complement her fashion-forward look with a tattoo. The Democrat revealed in a statement Monday that she and her granddaughter, […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Colorado teen pleads not guilty to trying to join Islamic State group

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado teenager pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of attempting to support a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State group. Davin Meyer, 18, sat handcuffed at his arraignment in a federal courtroom in Denver and didn’t say anything about the allegations. Earlier this month, Meyer was arrested when he tried […]

14 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Fo...

Associated Press

Biden has decided to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama, officials tell AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials. The officials said Biden was convinced by the head of Space Command, Gen. James […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

New Hampshire beachgoers witness small plane crash into surf, flip in water