Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Missouri governor rejects mercy plea from man set to be executed for killing 6-year-old girl

Jul 31, 2023, 2:41 PM

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. ...

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. Johnson who abducted and beat to death a 6-year-old girl was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Missouri, as his attorneys pressed claims that he is mentally incompetent. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Missouri Department of Corrections via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday that the state will proceed with this week’s planned execution of a man who abducted and killed a 6-year-old girl nearly two decades ago, though the man’s attorneys are still pressing claims he is mentally incompetent.

Johnny Johnson, 45, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Tuesday evening for the July 26, 2022, fatal beating of Casey Williamson in her St. Louis County hometown of Valley Park.

Johnson’s attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution. They also asked that Parson grant clemency — reducing Johnson’s sentence to life in prison — while asserting that Johnson’s mental illness has left him incapable of understanding the connection between his actions and his execution.

Parson denied the clemency request. He noted that a variety of courts — including the original trial judge and 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals just days ago — have thus far rejected Johnson’s incompetency claims.

“Johnny Johnson’s crime is one of the most horrific murders that has come across my desk,” Parson said in a statement. “Casey was an innocent young girl who bravely fought Johnson until he took her life.”

Parson, a former sheriff, said he received “countless letters in the last few weeks seeking justice for Casey” and hopes that carrying out the execution “may provide some closure for Casey’s loved ones.”

In a clemency petition, Johnson’s attorneys said that Casey’s father, Ernie Williamson, opposes the death penalty.

But other relatives urged the governor to let the execution go forward.

Casey’s great aunt, Della Steele, sent a message to Parson emphasizing that Johnson could have turned back at any point but instead chose to abduct, assault and kill Casey and then literally covered up his crime. The grief from Casey’s death led to destructive events in the lives of other family members, she wrote in the message, which she shared with The Associated Press.

“Please stand strong beside Casey,” Steele wrote. “Remove this threat from our presence. Send the message that it is not okay to terrorize and murder a child.”

Casey’s mother had been best friends in childhood with Johnson’s older sister and had even helped babysit him. When Johnson showed up at a barbecue, Casey’s family let him sleep on a couch in the same house where they were spending the night.

In the morning, however, Johnson lured the girl out of the home to an abandoned glass factory, even carrying her on his shoulders on the walk. When he tried to sexually assault her, Casey screamed and tried to break free, according to court documents. He killed her with a brick and a large rock, then washed off in the nearby Meramec River. Johnson confessed to the crimes that same day.

After a search involving first responders and volunteers, Casey’s body was found in a pit not too far from her home, buried beneath rocks and debris.

At Johnson’s trial, defense lawyers presented testimony showing that he had stopped taking his schizophrenia medication and was acting strangely in the days before the slaying.

Johnson would be the fourth person executed this year in Missouri, and the 16th nationally.

National News

Associated Press

NY shuts down alleged unlicensed cannabis shops as owner insists they only give away free samples

New York officials shut down what they called seven unlicensed cannabis dispensaries in the western part of the state Monday, alleging the owner ignored repeated notices to stop operating without approval, sold cannabis products to underage customers and once held hunts for Easter eggs that were redeemable for pot products. The owner of the “I’m […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Man gets 40 years for prison escape bid months before expected release date from 7-year sentence

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in state prison for breaking out of a correctional facility and holding two people at gunpoint last year, just months before he was to have completed a seven-year sentence. Shunekndrick Huffman, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping and a circuit […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Appeals court lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender care for minors

A federal appeals court is allowing Kentucky to enforce a recently enacted ban on gender-affirming care for young transgender people while the issue is being litigated. The 2-1 decision Monday from the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati is not unexpected. The same three-judge panel ruled the same way earlier this month on […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-millionaire who had ties to corrupt politicians gets 5-plus years in prison for real estate fraud

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A one-time millionaire real estate developer with past ties to corrupt Connecticut politicians was sentenced to more than five years in prison on Monday for fraud involving a failed hotel-condominium project in Florida and properties elsewhere. Robert Matthews requested a prison sentence of no more than 27 months, but instead got […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

ACLU of Indiana asks state’s high court to keep hold on near-total abortion ban in place for now

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana asked the state’s high court Monday to keep Indiana’s near-total abortion ban on hold while it pursues a narrower preliminary injunction in a trial court to address the scope of the ban’s exemption allowing women facing serious health risks to obtain abortions. The petition seeking […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Indian American engineer says he was fired by defense contractor after speaking Hindi at work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Indian-American engineer says he was fired last year from his long-time job with a missile defense contractor’s Alabama office after he was heard speaking Hindi on a video call, according to a federal lawsuit he filed against the company. Anil Varshney, 78, filed a civil rights lawsuit in the Northern […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Missouri governor rejects mercy plea from man set to be executed for killing 6-year-old girl