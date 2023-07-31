Close
LOCAL NEWS

Bomb techs investigate suspicious device near Edmonds medical building

Jul 31, 2023, 4:06 PM

(KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Bomb technicians evaluated a suspicious device near a medical building in Edmonds.

Edmonds Police first tweeted about the device in the 21600 block of Highway 99 at 8:37 a.m. Monday.

Nearby buildings were evacuated and a bomb squad was called to investigate.

Bomb techs determined the device was a small motor that had been placed in a box next to medical gas tanks.

“It’s impossible to read into the mind of the person who left it, but it appears that it’s potentially a motor that was dumped there. Maybe someone couldn’t carry it anymore, maybe they planned to come back and get it later — it does not appear it was left to cause this disruption,” said Edmonds Police Commander Josh McClure.

 

