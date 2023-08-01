Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Man gets 40 years for prison escape bid months before expected release date from 7-year sentence

Jul 31, 2023, 5:23 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PEARL, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in state prison for breaking out of a correctional facility and holding two people at gunpoint last year, just months before he was to have completed a seven-year sentence.

Shunekndrick Huffman, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping and a circuit court judge sentenced him to 40 years in state prison, Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Monday.

Huffman, who escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in August 2022, had nearly completed the seven-year sentence for aggravated assault with an expected release date in December of that year.

After Huffman fled the prison, he broke into a nearby home and held three people at gunpoint for hours, according to authorities. They said Huffman then stole a car from one of those held hostage before crashing it and fleeing on foot. He was later found hiding in a trash can and captured two miles (3.2 kilometers) from the prison, WLBT-TV reported.

Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain told the news station that the facility would improve its siren system to prevent future escapes.

National News

An apartment building after it was hit during a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Mond...

Associated Press

The $3.9 billion UN humanitarian appeal for Ukraine is only 30% funded, UN aid official says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The $3.9 billion humanitarian appeal for war-torn Ukraine is less than 30% funded as the country starts preparing for a second winter with more residential buildings damaged and destroyed and thousands of people homeless following the collapse of the Kakhovka dam, the country’s U.N. humanitarian coordinator said Monday. Denise Brown told […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

NY shuts down alleged unlicensed cannabis shops as owner insists they only give away free samples

New York officials shut down what they called seven unlicensed cannabis dispensaries in the western part of the state Monday, alleging the owner ignored repeated notices to stop operating without approval, sold cannabis products to underage customers and once held hunts for Easter eggs that were redeemable for pot products. The owner of the “I’m […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Appeals court lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender care for minors

A federal appeals court is allowing Kentucky to enforce a recently enacted ban on gender-affirming care for young transgender people while the issue is being litigated. The 2-1 decision Monday from the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati is not unexpected. The same three-judge panel ruled the same way earlier this month on […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-millionaire who had ties to corrupt politicians gets 5-plus years in prison for real estate fraud

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A one-time millionaire real estate developer with past ties to corrupt Connecticut politicians was sentenced to more than five years in prison on Monday for fraud involving a failed hotel-condominium project in Florida and properties elsewhere. Robert Matthews requested a prison sentence of no more than 27 months, but instead got […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

ACLU of Indiana asks state’s high court to keep hold on near-total abortion ban in place for now

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana asked the state’s high court Monday to keep Indiana’s near-total abortion ban on hold while it pursues a narrower preliminary injunction in a trial court to address the scope of the ban’s exemption allowing women facing serious health risks to obtain abortions. The petition seeking […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Indian American engineer says he was fired by defense contractor after speaking Hindi at work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Indian-American engineer says he was fired last year from his long-time job with a missile defense contractor’s Alabama office after he was heard speaking Hindi on a video call, according to a federal lawsuit he filed against the company. Anil Varshney, 78, filed a civil rights lawsuit in the Northern […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Man gets 40 years for prison escape bid months before expected release date from 7-year sentence