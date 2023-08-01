Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

GM recalls nearly 900 vehicles with Takata air bag inflators, blames manufacturing problem

Aug 1, 2023, 6:01 AM

FILE - The logo of Takata Corp. is displayed at an auto supply shop in Tokyo, July 6, 2016. In a do...

FILE - The logo of Takata Corp. is displayed at an auto supply shop in Tokyo, July 6, 2016. In a document posted Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, General Motors announced it is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata air bag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata air bag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash.

The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.

The company says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the driver’s front air bag inflator can explode in a crash due to a manufacturing defect.

The inflators are among a group made by Takata that is under investigation by the agency but has not previously been recalled.

Takata used volatile ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate over time and explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and spewing shrapnel.

At least 26 people have been killed in the U.S. by the inflators since May of 2009, and more than 30 have died worldwide including people in Malaysia and Australia. In addition, about 400 people have been injured.

Potential for the dangerous malfunction led to the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, with at least 67 million Takata inflators involved. The U.S. government says that millions have not been repaired. About 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide. The exploding air bags sent Takata Corp. of Japan into bankruptcy.

The air bags in the General Motors recall have a moisture-absorbing chemical called a dessicant and were not part of previous recalls. GM says in documents posted by the government that the problem is limited to a specific lot of inflators made by Takata, and that other vehicles are not affected.

But Takata air bags with a dessicant are under investigation by NHTSA because they have the potential to explode and expel shrapnel. The investigation opened in 2021 covers more than 30 million inflators in over 200 models from 20 car and truck makers, including GM.

The agency decided in May of 2020 not to recall the inflators with the dessicant, but said it would monitor them.

“While no present safety risk has been identified, further work is needed to evaluate the future risk of non-recalled dessicated inflators,” the agency said in a document opening the probe.

GM says in documents that it was notified in March that an inflator exploded in a 2013 Camaro in Brazil in May of 2022. The company says an analysis of the inflator is still under way, but initial findings indicate the inflator rupture is related to a manufacturing defect and was not caused by deterioration of the ammonium nitrate.

The documents did not say if the driver of the Camaro was injured.

Messages were left Tuesday morning seeking comment from NHTSA and General Motors.

National News

Associated Press

Pulled out to sea by current, swimmer is rescued after treading water for 5 hours

BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) — A swimmer who got swept out to sea by a powerful current was rescued off New York’s Long Island after treading water for five hours, police said. Dan Ho, 63, went swimming at a beach in Babylon at around 5 a.m. Monday and was pulled out by the current, Suffolk County […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz, right, holds hands with Wisconsin Supreme Court ...

Associated Press

In Wisconsin, a court that almost overturned Biden’s win flips to liberal control

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court flips to liberal control for the first time in 15 years Tuesday with the start of the term of a new justice who made abortion rights a focus of her winning campaign. Janet Protasiewicz will be sworn into office with a ceremony in the state Capitol Rotunda, […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

US opens safety probe into complaints from Tesla drivers that they can lose steering control

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have opened yet another investigation into safety problems with Tesla vehicles. This time the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into a dozen complaints about loss of steering control or loss of power steering in the 2023 Models 3 and Y electric vehicles. The probe covers an […]

6 hours ago

FILE - First lady Jill Biden rides a bicycle along the beach at Kiawah Island, S.C., Aug. 14, 2022....

Associated Press

Jill Biden says exercise including spin classes and jogging helps her find ‘inner strength’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Spin classes when she’s on the road. Biking near her Delaware beach home. Jogging on the White House driveway. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find her “inner strength.” She gets out of bed at 5:45 a.m. most mornings to fit exercise into her schedule. The first lady also takes barre classes […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website is shown in this photo, in New York, Feb. 2...

Associated Press

Chatbots sometimes make things up. Not everyone thinks AI’s hallucination problem is fixable

Spend enough time with ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots and it doesn’t take long for them to spout falsehoods. Described as hallucination, confabulation or just plain making things up, it’s now a problem for every business, organization and high school student trying to get a generative AI system to compose documents and get work […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Police officer shot and wounded; suspect also hit in Los Angeles suburb of Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — A police officer was shot and the suspected gunman also was wounded Monday in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier, authorities said. The shooting took place at about 9 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The officer and the suspect were hospitalized but there was no immediate word […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

GM recalls nearly 900 vehicles with Takata air bag inflators, blames manufacturing problem