NATIONAL NEWS

Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board and throws support behind Commissioner Jay Monahan

Aug 1, 2023, 8:27 AM | Updated: 8:30 am

A spectator looks at a poster for the British Open 2024, featuring a picture of United States golfe...

A spectator looks at a poster for the British Open 2024, featuring a picture of United States golfer Tiger Woods, as he walks around the commercial area at British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years, giving Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf.

Monahan said Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board, marking the first time players have outnumbered independent directors on the board.

The decision Tuesday comes at a crucial time for the tour and for Monahan, who held private meetings with Saudi leaders and two board members in orchestrating an about-face deal to work with the Saudi Arabia national wealth fund on the rival golf league.

Woods had been one of the strongest opponents of LIV Golf and helped run a meeting of select players last year in Delaware to restructure the PGA Tour model.

In a statement, Woods said the players will do their best to assure any changes in tour operations are in the best interests of everyone. He thanked Monahan for listening to player concerns.

“He has my confidence moving forward with these changes,” Woods said.

Woods has been the most powerful voice among players, though he has never served on the Player Advisory Council or the PGA Tour policy board. His opinions have always been sought, and often heard, in private with Monahan and his predecessor, Tim Finchem.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

National News

Associated Press

