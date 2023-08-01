Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Report says 3 died of blunt force injuries, asphyxiation in Iowa building collapse

Aug 1, 2023, 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:18 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Three men killed in a downtown Davenport apartment building collapse more than two months ago died of blunt-force injuries and asphyxiation, Iowa’s health agency said.

The finding released Monday by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services declared the deaths of 42-year-old Branden Colvin Sr., 51-year-old Ryan Hitchcock and 60-year-old Daniel Prien as accidental. All had suffered multiple crush injuries and “mechanical asphyxiation,” a term used to indicate that an object or body position prevented a person from breathing.

The partial collapse of the century-old, six-story brick building near Davenport’s riverside also injured several people and displaced dozens of people. An investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the deadly collapse.

Questions remain about why residents were allowed to stay in the building, despite many warnings that the building was unstable. Those warnings were issued by structural engineers, masons, city inspectors and tenants over several months, according to city documents.

Several lawsuits have been filed accusing the city and building owner Andrew Wold, among others, of neglecting residents’ safety.

Wold pleaded guilty in June to a civil infraction asserting that he didn’t maintain safe conditions at the building, for which he faced $395 in fines and court fees.

National News

FILE - Alderson Broaddus senior Troy Cantrell, with ball, is watched by Gannon University defenders...

Associated Press

Students’ lives thrown into disarray after West Virginia college announces plans to close

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The lives of hundreds of students like Ashton Miller were thrown into disarray after a debt-ridden university in West Virginia announced just before the start of fall classes that it plans to cease operations. Alderson Broaddus University’s Board of Trustees voted Monday night to develop a plan to disband after another […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan prosecutors charge Trump allies in felonies involving voting machines, illegal ‘testing’

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former Republican attorney general candidate and another supporter of former President Donald Trump have been criminally charged in Michigan in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election, according to court records. Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer who was endorsed by Trump in an unsuccessful run […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Bishop Howard Hubbard swings incense during an Ash Wednesday communion service at the Cathed...

Associated Press

Retired bishop in New York state gets married after bid to leave priesthood denied

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An 84-year-old retired bishop of Albany, who has been accused of sexual abuse and has unsuccessfully sought to be removed from the priesthood, said Tuesday he recently married a woman in a civil ceremony. Emeritus Bishop Howard Hubbard made the surprise announcement during a tumultuous time for the Albany diocese. It […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Man sentenced to life in prison in killing of Mississippi sheriff’s lieutenant

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the killing of a Mississippi law enforcement officer. Lt. Michael Boutte of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department was shot in the face and head on Feb. 1, 2021, while responding to a call about a suicide […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum speaks to reporters near the scene of a shooting on Ma...

Associated Press

Reward increased for arrests of ‘anarchists’ who torched Atlanta police motorcycles

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s police chief on Tuesday urged the public to come forward with information about those who set police motorcycles on fire last month in protest over the planned construction of a public safety training center that critics call “Cop City.” Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the vandals have been using “violence, intimidation […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Migrants are escorted by a U.S. Army soldier after entering into El Paso, Texas from Ciudad ...

Associated Press

The Pentagon is pulling 1,100 troops from the US-Mexico border mission

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is pulling 1,100 active duty troops from the U.S.-Mexico border it deployed earlier this year as the government prepared for the end of asylum restrictions linked to the pandemic. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved the deployment of a total of 1,500 active duty troops for a temporary 90-day military presence […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Report says 3 died of blunt force injuries, asphyxiation in Iowa building collapse