Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Reward increased for arrests of ‘anarchists’ who torched Atlanta police motorcycles

Aug 1, 2023, 12:08 PM

FILE - Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum speaks to reporters near the scene of a shooting on Ma...

FILE - Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum speaks to reporters near the scene of a shooting on May 3, 2023 in Atlanta. Schierbaum on Tuesday, Aug. 1, urged the public to come forward with information about those who set police motorcycles on fire last month in protest over the planned construction of a public safety training center that critics call “Cop City.” (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Slitz, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s police chief on Tuesday urged the public to come forward with information about those who set police motorcycles on fire last month in protest over the planned construction of a public safety training center that critics call “Cop City.”

Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the vandals have been using “violence, intimidation and fear” to stop the facility’s construction, attacking police vehicles as well as contractors’ construction equipment. Authorities held a news conference to release surveillance photos of “persons of interest” and to announce that the reward for information leading to the culprits’ arrests has been increased from $15,000 to $60,000.

Schierbaum said more than 40 police vehicles were targeted at Atlanta police’s current training center in south Atlanta early July 1. Ultimately, eight motorcycles were set alight and a police officer intervened before more damage could occur, Schierbaum said.

“Had (all) these vehicles been set on fire, the entire precinct would have been ignited,” the police chief said.

About an hour before that attack, vandals had smashed the windows of police vehicles at another location. Authorities believe the group wanted to set those vehicles on fire as well but were spotted by a bystander.

Mayor Andre Dickens and others say the planned $90 million training center would replace outdated training facilities and help address difficulties in hiring and retaining police officers that worsened after 2020’s nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Opponents say they worry the facility will lead to greater militarization of the police and that its construction will exacerbate environmental damage in a poor, majority-Black area. Activists have been working to collect more than 70,000 signatures to force a referendum on building the project.

“For those that have legitimate concerns about the construction of a training center, how tax dollars are used, green space usage, we will continue as a department to protect those First Amendment rights,” Schierbaum said.

He added: “This is not about the protection of the First Amendment. This is intimidation, this is fear, this is destruction, and this is targeting key assets that protect this city.”

The Vote to Stop Cop City Coalition issued a statement after the news conference, decrying the lack of “accountability” for the January “murder” of 26-year-old protester Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, known as Tortuguita. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said state troopers fired in self-defense after Paez Terán shot at them while they cleared protesters from a wooded area near the site of the proposed facility. But the troopers involved weren’t wearing body cameras, and activists have questioned the official narrative.

“While Atlanta elites focus on limited property damage, tens of thousands of Atlantans are focused on actual violence by the state and have demanded the right to reject this deeply unpopular waste of public funds,” the statement read.

National News

Associated Press

Appeals court casts doubt on Biden administration rule to curb use of handgun stabilizing braces

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Biden administration rule requiring registration of stabilizing braces on handguns is unlikely to survive a legal challenge, a federal appeals court panel said Tuesday as it extended an order allowing a gun dealer and others challenging the regulation to keep owning, buying and selling the devices without registering them. The […]

15 hours ago

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States ambassador to the United Nations speaks during the UN Securi...

Associated Press

US will put forward a UN resolution to authorize a Kenyan-led police mission to fight gangs in Haiti

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States said Tuesday it will put forward a U.N. Security Council resolution that will authorize Kenya to lead a multinational police force to help combat gangs in Haiti that control much of the capital and are spreading through the Caribbean nation. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a news conference […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Appeals court reinstates lawsuit by Honduran woman who says ICE agent repeatedly raped her

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday reinstated a lawsuit brought by a Honduran mother who says she was repeatedly raped and impregnated for years by an immigration agent who threatened to get her deported if she didn’t obey him. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled that the […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Fitch downgrades US credit rating, citing mounting debt and political divisions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fitch Ratings has downgraded the United States government’s credit rating, citing rising debt at the federal, state, and local levels and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades. The rating was cut Tuesday one notch to AA+ from AAA, the highest possible rating. The new rating is […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Minnesota trooper fatally shot man fleeing questioning for alleged restraining order violation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The head of the Minnesota State Patrol on Tuesday said troopers tried to take a man into custody for allegedly violating a restraining order before fatally shooting him as he fled by car. Authorities did not identify the driver, but family members told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the driver was 33-year-old […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump has now been indicted for a 3rd time. Here’s where all the investigations stand

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has now been indicted for the third time, with the former president being charged Tuesday in Washington over his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. The federal investigation is the latest criminal case for Trump as he runs for the White House in 2024. Special counsel Jack […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Reward increased for arrests of ‘anarchists’ who torched Atlanta police motorcycles