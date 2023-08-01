Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Park service tracking mountain lion after it mauled child in Olympic National Park

Aug 1, 2023, 12:22 PM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN DONOVAN, KIRO 7 NEWS


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Cougar sightings and interactions are becoming more common across our region. Over the weekend, one of these close calls took a terrifying turn. A mountain lion at Lake Angeles in Olympic National Park attacked an eight-year-old camping with their family. The child was taken to the nearby Olympic Medical Center.

In response, the park service shut down a handful of trails and deployed a team of trackers to search for the big cat. If they find it, there is no hope of rehabilitation, authorities plan to euthanize the animal.

Wildlife biologist, Jason Knight spent years tracking cougars in the Cascade foothills. Knight said encounters like this are rare, which leads him to believe something could be wrong with the animal.

“We don’t know what’s going on with this mountain lion and my concern is trying to figure it out,” said Knight. “Could be a young animal, could be a diseased animal, could be an older animal that’s severely injured.”

Knight is the founder of Alderleaf Wilderness College in Monroe, an organization dedicated to educating outdoor explorers. He said the child’s mother saved her life when she yelled and intimated the cougar along the lakeshore. Knight encourages other campers and hikers to take notes.

“Fantastic to hear the mountain left the child and that the child came away okay with some scrapes and bruises,” said Knight. “I think they’re doing the right thing too as far as closing off that area and seeing if they could track it down.”

Local News

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, ...

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Prosecutors say Trump knew his lies about the election were false

Donald Trump was charged Tuesday in a Justice Department investigation into his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

16 hours ago

Ballot drop box King County, elections even year...

Frank Sumrall

King County voter turnout plateaus ahead of August primary

King County is one day away from its 2023 primary election, but less than 17% of its registered voters have turned in ballots.

16 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO Newsradio Traffic)...

Frank Sumrall

Fire breaks out in parking lot of KIRO Newsradio offices

A small brush fire broke out near the offices of KIRO Newsradio, Seattle Sports, and MyNorthwest.

16 hours ago

elections security...

Bill Kaczaraba

What’s at stake on primary election day in Washington state

It's primary election day in Washington state. The three biggest counties in the Puget Sound area have much at stake.

16 hours ago

Washington State Patrol...

Sam Campbell

Washington State Patrol unveils new hit-and-run alert

Hit-and-runs continue to plague Washington roadways, and the state patrol is launching a new text alert system to catch those responsible.

16 hours ago

ferguson travel abortion brief...

L.B. Gilbert

AG Ferguson files brief challenging Idaho’s abortion travel ban

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is leading a coalition to file legal arguments in a lawsuit challenging Idaho’s abortion travel ban.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Park service tracking mountain lion after it mauled child in Olympic National Park