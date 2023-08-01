Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Flights cancelled for 2 hours at South Carolina airport due to helicopter crash; pilot survives

Aug 1, 2023, 1:55 PM | Updated: 3:40 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Flights at Charleston International Airport were suspended for around two hours on Tuesday after a South Carolina sheriff’s department helicopter crashed, leaving the pilot with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Citing an “ongoing incident,” the airport announced it was halting flights just after 3:45 p.m. via a post on social media. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office posted that a helicopter had crashed and that crews were on the scene.

Less than two hours later, the airport sent an update saying one of its runways had reopened and that flights were resuming.

Charleston County Aviation Authority Executive Director Elliott Summey told WCIV-TV that the helicopter’s pilot anticipated the crash and maneuvered the aircraft to the middle of the airfield before the helicopter went down. Summey told the television station that the helicopter is “in shambles.”

The pilot was the only person on the helicopter and their injuries were not considered life threatening, the sheriff’s office said on social media. The office said the pilot reported a malfunction with the aircraft shortly before the crash, and that the National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation.

Sheriff’s deputies would remain on the scene Tuesday night to help document the crash site, officials said.

When reached for comment, a Charleston International Airport administrative representative said they had no further information to share with The Associated Press. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a voicemail and an email seeking more information.

National News

A Memphis Police Department officer stands next to a maroon Ram pickup truck that had been driven b...

Associated Press

Video footage, teamwork with police helped find man accused of firing at Jewish school in Memphis

Information from video cameras, a close relationship with police and years of work to bolster safety measures kept a man with a gun out of a Jewish school and helped officers find him after he fired shots outside the building, a Jewish security organization said Tuesday. A man tried to enter Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva […]

16 hours ago

This undated image provided by the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, pinyon pine and juniper trees...

Associated Press

Environmentalists sue to stop Utah potash mine that produces sought-after crop fertilizer

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Environmentalists filed a lawsuit on Monday to prevent the construction of a new potash mine that they say would devastate a lake ecosystem in the drought-stricken western Utah desert. The complaint against the Bureau of Land Management is the latest development in the battle over potash in Utah, which holds […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Appeals court casts doubt on Biden administration rule to curb use of handgun stabilizing braces

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Biden administration rule requiring registration of stabilizing braces on handguns is unlikely to survive a legal challenge, a federal appeals court panel said Tuesday as it extended an order allowing a gun dealer and others challenging the regulation to keep owning, buying and selling the devices without registering them. The […]

16 hours ago

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States ambassador to the United Nations speaks during the UN Securi...

Associated Press

US will put forward a UN resolution to authorize a Kenyan-led police mission to fight gangs in Haiti

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States said Tuesday it will put forward a U.N. Security Council resolution that will authorize Kenya to lead a multinational police force to help combat gangs in Haiti that control much of the capital and are spreading through the Caribbean nation. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a news conference […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Appeals court reinstates lawsuit by Honduran woman who says ICE agent repeatedly raped her

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday reinstated a lawsuit brought by a Honduran mother who says she was repeatedly raped and impregnated for years by an immigration agent who threatened to get her deported if she didn’t obey him. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled that the […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Fitch downgrades US credit rating, citing mounting debt and political divisions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fitch Ratings has downgraded the United States government’s credit rating, citing rising debt at the federal, state, and local levels and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades. The rating was cut Tuesday one notch to AA+ from AAA, the highest possible rating. The new rating is […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Flights cancelled for 2 hours at South Carolina airport due to helicopter crash; pilot survives