Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

UAW to show list of economic demands to automakers this week, will seek worker pay if plants close

Aug 1, 2023, 4:43 PM

FILE - United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain talks with autoworkers outside the General Motors F...

FILE - United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain talks with autoworkers outside the General Motors Factory Zero plant in Hamtramck, Mich., July 12, 2023. Besides the usual haggling over wages, pensions and health care, the union has set its sights on a more consequential goal: It is determined to secure a foothold in the joint-venture plants that will manufacture electric vehicle batteries in the years and likely decades ahead. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union will present a long list to General Motors, Ford and Stellantis when it delivers economic demands to the companies this week, the union’s president says.

And the message from newly elected chief Shawn Fain is that the companies are making big profits and can afford to pay up.

“Record profits mean record contracts,” Fain told members in a Facebook Live presentation Tuesday evening.

He reiterated potentially costly demands to end different wage tiers among workers, double-digit pay raises and restoration of cost-of-living pay, defined benefit pensions for all workers, and restoring retiree health coverage.

In addition, Fain said the UAW will ask that companies pay workers for doing community service or other work if their plants are closed, an apparent restoration of the much maligned jobs bank that was eliminated in 2009.

He also proposed a 32-hour work week so union members could spend more time with families and enjoying life.

“I know these demands sound ambitious,” he told workers. “But I also know that the Big Three can afford them.”

The union also wants bargaining with electric vehicle joint venture battery factories to be folded into the UAW national agreement. Currently joint ventures are bargaining separately and the UAW represents only one of the plants so far, in Ohio.

Demands were presented to Stellantis on Tuesday. GM will get the list on Wednesday and Ford on Thursday, Fain said.

The union represents 146,000 workers at the three automakers whose contracts expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14.

Stellantis said in a statement Tuesday that it will review the demands “to understand how they align with our company proposals and where we can find common ground.”

The automaker, with 43,000 union members, said it has been clear from the start that it isn’t seeking concessions.

“As we have done for more than 70 years, we will work constructively and collaboratively with the UAW to find solutions that will result in a contract that is competitive in the global market, responsibly addresses employee concerns and meets the needs of our customers,” the company said.

GM said Tuesday night that it will review the demands once it gets them on Wednesday. A message was left seeking comment from Ford.

National News

Associated Press

1 dies, over 50 others hurt in tour bus rollover at Grand Canyon West

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. (AP) — One person was killed and more than 50 others injured in a rollover involving a tour bus Tuesday in northern Arizona, authorities said. The bus rolled over just before 10 a.m. Tuesday at Grand Canyon West, according to the Hualapai Nation Police Department. Grand Canyon West is run by […]

17 hours ago

President Joe Biden rides his bike at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Aug.1, 2023. (...

Associated Press

Bidens head to summer blockbuster ‘Oppenheimer’ during beach vacation

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delawar (AP) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden took a break from their Delaware beach vacation to see the summer blockbuster “Oppenheimer.” The Bidens after a quick dinner at Matt’s Fish Camp in nearby Lewes went to an early evening showing of the three-hour movie about the life of Manhattan […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Nima Momeni, the man charged in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, makes his wa...

Associated Press

Tech consultant to stand trial in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tech consultant Nima Momeni will stand trial for murder in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee, a San Francisco judge ordered Tuesday. Lee’s violent death shocked the tech community as fellow executives and engineers praised his generosity, curiosity and leadership skills. He was 43 and chief product officer […]

17 hours ago

Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Au...

Associated Press

The election-meddling indictment against Trump is sprawling. Here’s a breakdown of the case

Donald Trump for years has promoted baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. In truth, Trump was the one who tried to steal the election, federal prosecutors said Tuesday in a sprawling indictment that paints the former president as desperate to cling to power. The Justice Department indictment accuses Trump of conspiring […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Transgender former student sues Missouri school for making her use boys’ bathrooms

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (AP) — A transgender former student sued a Missouri school district on Monday for forcing her to use the boys’ bathrooms or the high school’s only single-stall bathroom. The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri sued Platte County R-3 School District on behalf of the transgender female former student, identified in the […]

17 hours ago

A Memphis Police Department officer stands next to a maroon Ram pickup truck that had been driven b...

Associated Press

Video footage, teamwork with police helped find man accused of firing at Jewish school in Memphis

Information from video cameras, a close relationship with police and years of work to bolster safety measures kept a man with a gun out of a Jewish school and helped officers find him after he fired shots outside the building, a Jewish security organization said Tuesday. A man tried to enter Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

UAW to show list of economic demands to automakers this week, will seek worker pay if plants close