LOCAL NEWS

Fire breaks out at Bellevue apartment complex as SWAT negotiates with barricaded suspect

Aug 1, 2023, 9:12 PM

(KIRO 7)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


An apartment complex in Bellevue was on fire Tuesday afternoon after Bellevue police officers and SWAT negotiated with a barricaded suspect, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the report of a person allegedly involved in a domestic violence situation in the 1600 block of 156th Avenue Northeast.

After several hours of negotiating with the person, a fire broke out.

According to Bellevue police, while attempting to put out the fire, officers emptied several fire extinguishers inside the apartment.

Eventually, the person came out and surrendered to the police.

At least three officers suffered from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters with the Bellevue Fire Department also worked the fire, which caused significant damage to the building.

