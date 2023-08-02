Close
POLITICS

American fugitive who faked death can be extradited to Utah to face rape charge, UK judge says

Aug 2, 2023, 5:54 AM | Updated: 7:24 am

Nicholas Rossi from he U.S. waves as he leaves the Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court in Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. An American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge has been ordered by a judge in Scotland to be returned to the U.S. The man known as Nicholas Rossi was ordered extradited Wednesday after fighting the case for nearly two years. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LONDON (AP) — An American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah can be extradited to the U.S., a judge in Scotland ruled Wednesday, calling the man “as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative.”

The wanted man known in Scotland as Nicholas Rossi fought his return since being arrested in December 2021 at a Glasgow hospital, where he was being treated for COVID-19. He repeatedly appeared in court — and in several television interviews — in a wheelchair using an oxygen mask and insisted he was an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight who had never set foot on American soil.

But judge Norman McFadyen of Edinburgh Sheriff Court had previously dismissed the fugitive’s claims of mistaken identity as “implausible” and “fanciful” after the man claimed he had been framed by authorities who had tattooed him and surreptitiously taken his fingerprints while he was in a coma to connect him to Rossi.

“I concluded that the evidence of the requested person was unreliable to the extent that I would not be prepared to accept any statement of fact made by him unless it was independently supported,” McFadyen said.

Scottish government ministers will review McFadyen’s ruling to determine whether to issue an extradition order.

U.S. authorities said Rossi is one of several aliases the 35-year-old has used and that his legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian, who faces a 2008 rape charge in Utah.

Alahverdian is charged with sexually assaulting a former girlfriend in Orem, Utah, according to Utah County Attorney David Leavitt. His office said it found complaints alleging Alahverdian abused and threatened women in other states.

Authorities in Rhode Island have said Alahverdian is wanted there for failing to register as a sex offender. The FBI has said he also faces fraud charges in Ohio, where he was convicted of sex-related charges in 2008.

Alahverdian, who grew up in Rhode Island, was an outspoken critic of the state’s Department of Children, Youth and Families. He testified before state lawmakers that he was sexually abused and tortured in foster care.

Three years ago, he told media in Rhode Island he had late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma and had weeks to live. An obituary published online claimed he died Feb. 29, 2020.

About a year later, Rhode Island state police, along with Alahverdian’s former lawyer and his former foster family, cast doubt on whether he had died.

Rossi fired six lawyers and had tried unsuccessfully to dismiss his latest attorney, Mungo Bovey, who sought to delay proceedings Wednesday.

Bovey argued that extraditing Rossi would be a “flagrant breach” of his human rights.

In a video link from jail, the man known in the U.K. courts as Rossi was doubled over and claimed to be sick. He did not answer when asked if he was Rossi.

The judge said he had appeared voluntarily, but in an outburst, the man, said guards used physical force to put him before the camera and he called the judge “a disgrace to justice.”

The prosecutor has said the inmate did not suffer from any condition that would prevent his extradition.

During a hearing in June, the jailed man said the muscles in his legs had atrophied so much that he needed a wheelchair and couldn’t lift his arms over his head.

Psychiatrists who examined him found no signs of acute mental illness and a doctor questioned his need for a wheelchair, saying his legs were strong and athletic. Dr. Barbara Mundweil said she had seen video of him kicking a prison officer in the face.

