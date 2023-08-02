Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

SS Badger, ferry that carries traffic across Lake Michigan, out for season after ramp system damaged

Aug 2, 2023, 6:13 AM

FILE - The SS Badger docks in Ludington, Mich., to unload passengers and vehicles that made a 4-hou...

FILE - The SS Badger docks in Ludington, Mich., to unload passengers and vehicles that made a 4-hour trip from Manitowoc, Wis., Friday, July 3, 2015. The operators of the historic ferry that carries traffic across Lake Michigan between Michigan and Wisconsin said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, it is out of service for the rest of the season after its ramp system was damaged in July. (AP Photo/Roger Schneider)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Roger Schneider)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — A historic ferry that carries traffic across Lake Michigan between Michigan and Wisconsin is out of service for the rest of the season after its ramp system was damaged in July, the vessel’s operators said.

The S.S. Badger’s daily crossings between Ludington, Michigan, and Manitowoc, Wisconsin, were suspended indefinitely by operator Lake Michigan Carferry after the ramp system failed July 21.

On Tuesday, parent company Interlake Maritime Services announced that the ferry would not resume operation this sailing season because damage to the ramp’s counterweight system requires months of repairs.

“This is a very complicated process and one that will not be complete in time to resume service this season,” Sara Spore, general manager of Lake Michigan Carferry, said in a news release.

The release said a counterweight structure on the port side of the ferry’s ramp system failed on July 21. Divers, marine construction contractors and an engineering firm later determined it will take months to clear the collapsed structure and erect a new one.

The S.S. Badger, which can accommodate 600 passengers and 180 vehicles, including RVs, motorcycles, motor coaches and commercial trucks, began its sailing season on May 18 and was scheduled to run daily crossings until Oct. 9.

The vessel, designated a National Historic Landmark, was built in 1953 by Christy Corp. in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, for C&O Railway Co.

National News

FILE - Manager Nick Reynoza holds a 100-watt incandescent light bulb at Royal Lighting in Los Angel...

Associated Press

Prepare to flick off your incandescent bulbs for good under new US rules that kicked in this week

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Get ready to say goodbye to the once ubiquitous incandescent light bulb, pioneered by Thomas Edison more than a century ago. You can thank — or blame — new federal energy efficiency regulations that went into full effect Tuesday. Quite possibly without you even noticing. The Energy Department rules, which date […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12, 2018...

Associated Press

Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams

DORSET, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont driver accused of causing a crash that killed actor Treat Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death, officials said. An investigation of the June 12 crash in Dorset concluded a vehicle pulled in front of Williams, who was riding a motorcycle and was unable to avoid […]

6 hours ago

FILE - A person walks along a trail as the sun sets, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley Nationa...

Associated Press

Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth, scientists find

Human-caused global warming made July hotter for four out of five people on Earth, with more than 2 billion people feeling climate change-boosted warmth daily, according to a flash study. More than 6.5 billion people, or 81% of the world’s population, sweated through at least one day where climate change had a significant effect on […]

6 hours ago

People stroll at embankment of the Moscow River in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, with the ...

Associated Press

Drone attacks in Moscow’s glittering business district leave residents on edge

The glittering towers of the Moscow City business district dominate the skyline of the Russian capital. The sleek glass-and-steel buildings — designed to attract investment amid an economic boom in the early 2000s – are a dramatic, modern contrast to the rest of the more than 800-year-old city. Now they are a sign of its […]

1 day ago

A vehicle drives down Nipton Road, as rain falls over the York Fire, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Nipt...

Associated Press

Progress made against massive California-Nevada wildfire but flames may burn iconic Joshua trees

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters aided by afternoon rain fought to contain a massive blaze that swept through the California desert into Nevada and could threaten the region’s famous spiky Joshua trees. The York Fire that erupted last Friday was California’s largest wildfire this year. As of Tuesday night it had burned through […]

1 day ago

The indictment against former President Donald Trump charging him by the Justice Department for his...

Associated Press

How the Trump fake electors scheme became a ‘corrupt plan,’ according to the indictment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The role that fake slates of electors played in Donald Trump’s desperate effort to cling to power after his defeat in the 2020 election is at the center of a four-count indictment released against the former president Tuesday. The third criminal case into Trump details, among other charges, what prosecutors say was […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

SS Badger, ferry that carries traffic across Lake Michigan, out for season after ramp system damaged