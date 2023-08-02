Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Jury resumes deliberations over death penalty or life in prison for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter

Aug 2, 2023

A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PITTSBURGH (AP) — A jury resumed deliberations Wednesday over the sentence for a gunman who killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue, weighing the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Jurors got the case Tuesday and deliberated about seven hours before being sent home. Deliberations resumed around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Robert Bowers perpetrated the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history when he stormed the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 and opened fire, killing members of three congregations who had gathered for Sabbath worship and study.

The 50-year-old truck driver was convicted in June of 63 federal counts, including hate crimes resulting in death and obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death.

Prosecutors have called for Bowers to be put to death, saying the attack was motivated by his hatred of Jews. Bowers spread antisemitic content online before the attack and told police at the scene that “all these Jews must die.” He has since expressed pride in the killings.

Bowers’ lawyers asked jurors to spare his life, asserting that he acted out of a delusional belief that Jewish people were helping to bring about a genocide of white people. They said he has severe mental illness and endured a difficult childhood.

Bowers, who was armed with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons, also shot and wounded seven people, including five responding police officers.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

