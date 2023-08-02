Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Fargo shooter was reportedly interviewed by police about guns, propane tanks in 2022

Aug 2, 2023, 9:32 AM

This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 202...

This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the cache of weapons and ammunition that authorities recovered from the car of a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The gunman who last month killed a Fargo police officer and wounded two others and a civilian reportedly admitted owning nearly a dozen guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition in a 2022 police interview following a kitchen fire at his home.

Firefighters notified police after seeing guns, ammunition and propane tanks in Mohamad Barakat’s apartment, according to a report provided to The Associated Press Wednesday by the City of Fargo Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Jason Ness noted what appeared to be “a significant amount of gun ammunition,” “multiple ‘assault style’ rifles,” a 20-pound propane cylinder in a bedroom, a second smaller propane cylinder in the kitchen, and “a funnel, blender, and other items that looked to be for measuring purposes” in his report on the Sept. 6, 2022 fire.

“FPD determined everything was legal with the gun collection,” Ness wrote. “The individual admitted to owning approximately 10 guns and 6,000 rounds of ammunition. My decision to refer the issue to PD was based on the presence of the guns, several high capacity magazines, and the presence of propane tanks with no means of using the tanks for cooking or grilling.”

The Fargo Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding their 2022 interview with Barakat.

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski previously said that he believed police had prior contact with Barakat “but not anything significant.”

Barakat, 37, shot and killed Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin and wounded officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes as they responded to a routine traffic crash on July 14. He also wounded a bystander as she tried to flee. A fourth officer, Zach Robinson, shot and killed Barakat, preventing what authorities said could have been a much bigger attack with summer festivities occurring in the area at the time.

After the shooting, investigators discovered numerous weapons in Barakat’s car, including guns, a homemade grenade, more than 1,800 rounds of ammunition, three containers full of gasoline and two propane tanks — one completely filled and the other half-filled with homemade explosive materials, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said.

Authorities also said Barakat’s internet queries over the past five years included “kill fast,” “explosive ammo,” “incendiary rounds,” “mass shooting events,” and one for “area events where there are crowds,” which brought up a news article with the headline, ”Thousands enjoy first day of Downtown Fargo Street Fair,” a day before the shooting.

The 2022 fire was at least the second time authorities interviewed Barakat about his guns. The FBI and Fargo Police Department said last week that the FBI received an anonymous tip about Barakat in July 2021 in which concerns were expressed about his mental state, that he had access to a “ significant number of firearms ” and that he had used threatening language.

Fargo police detectives visited Barakat, who “denied any ill-intentions,” according to the statement.

The FBI and FPD said that because there was no evidence of ongoing illegal activities or indications of an immediate threat, no further action was taken at the time.

Wrigley has said it appears Barakat legally purchased his guns. Barakat was a Syrian national who came to the U.S. on an asylum request in 2012 and became a U.S. citizen in 2019, Wrigley has said.

National News

Associated Press

Wisconsin lawsuit asks new liberal-controlled Supreme Court to toss Republican-drawn maps

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A lawsuit filed Wednesday asks Wisconsin’s newly liberal-controlled state Supreme Court to throw out Republican-drawn legislative maps as unconstitutional, the latest legal challenge of many nationwide that could upset political boundary lines before the 2024 election. The long-promised action from a coalition of law firms and voting rights advocacy groups comes […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Lighthouse featured in ‘Forrest Gump’ goes dark after lightning strike

PORT CLYDE, Maine (AP) — Lightning has knocked out a lighthouse on the Maine coast that was featured in the movie “Forrest Gump.” The Marshall Point lighthouse, established in 1832, has been dark since Thursday when a lightning strike took out the light and foghorn, and damaged the associated circuitry, said Nat Lyon, director of […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Ja...

Associated Press

Analysis: Trump’s indictment is a stress test of Biden’s focus on safeguarding democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — After two previous indictments, the novelty of prosecuting a former president may have worn off. But the latest criminal charges against Donald Trump represent an unprecedented stress test for the American political system. Trump is accused of conspiracy and obstruction for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, in a criminal case […]

10 hours ago

FILE - The Republican National Committee logo is shown on the stage as crew members work at the Nor...

Associated Press

Republican National Committee boosts polling and fundraising thresholds to qualify for 2nd debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some Republican presidential candidates haven’t yet met polling and fundraising thresholds for the first debate of the 2024 cycle, and now the qualifications for making it to the second one will be even higher. To get to the second debate, scheduled for Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in […]

10 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Clinton County...

Associated Press

Pence fought an order to testify but now is a central figure in his former boss’s indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Pence fought the Department of Justice in court to try to avoid testifying against his former boss. But in Tuesday’s federal indictment, the former vice president plays a central role in the first criminal charges against Donald Trump that deal with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The 45-page […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan State to cancel classes on anniversary of mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University officials plan to cancel classes on the first anniversary of a mass shooting on campus. The university announced Tuesday that classes will be canceled on Feb. 13, WJBK-TV reported. Interim President Teresa Woodruff said the university will remain open that day and a remembrance event will be […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Fargo shooter was reportedly interviewed by police about guns, propane tanks in 2022