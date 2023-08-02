Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Hawaii man dies after being mauled by 4 large dogs, police investigate owners under negligence law

Aug 2, 2023, 10:20 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A man believed to be in his 70s has died after being mauled by four dogs on Hawaii’s Big Island, police said.

The man was treated by medical personnel at the scene and died while being transported Tuesday to Kona Community Hospital, police said in a statement.

Police were alerted by a witness, who saw the victim being attacked in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates neighborhood by four large dogs. The witness chased the dogs off and called authorities.

“There is currently no evidence that the victim provoked this horrific attack. This incident is a senseless tragedy that could have been avoided,” Hawaii County Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz said.

The dogs’ owners were not home when the attack occurred, but police have contacted them.

Police are also checking claims the dogs had previously been reported as stray animals. The owners have surrendered all four dogs and a litter of 10 puppies to county animal control.

Police are investigating it as a negligent failure to control a dangerous dog case, the release said. Failure to take reasonable measures to prevent an unprovoked dog attack resulting in serious injury or death is a felony under county law. If convicted, dog owners could face up to a $25,000 fine, 10 years in prison, restitution and the humane destruction of the dogs involved.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of relatives. Police said an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

National News

Associated Press

Banking executive Jeffrey Schmid named president of Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeffrey Schmid, a former banking executive, has been appointed the next president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, beginning Aug. 21. As president of one of the 12 regional Fed banks, Schmid will participate in the eight meetings the Fed holds each year to determine the path of short-term interest […]

10 hours ago

This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 202...

Associated Press

Fargo shooter was reportedly interviewed by police about guns, propane tanks in 2022

The gunman who last month killed a Fargo police officer and wounded two others and a civilian reportedly admitted owning nearly a dozen guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition in a 2022 police interview following a kitchen fire at his home. Firefighters notified police after seeing guns, ammunition and propane tanks in Mohamad Barakat’s […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin lawsuit asks new liberal-controlled Supreme Court to toss Republican-drawn maps

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A lawsuit filed Wednesday asks Wisconsin’s newly liberal-controlled state Supreme Court to throw out Republican-drawn legislative maps as unconstitutional, the latest legal challenge of many nationwide that could upset political boundary lines before the 2024 election. The long-promised action from a coalition of law firms and voting rights advocacy groups comes […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Lighthouse featured in ‘Forrest Gump’ goes dark after lightning strike

PORT CLYDE, Maine (AP) — Lightning has knocked out a lighthouse on the Maine coast that was featured in the movie “Forrest Gump.” The Marshall Point lighthouse, established in 1832, has been dark since Thursday when a lightning strike took out the light and foghorn, and damaged the associated circuitry, said Nat Lyon, director of […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Ja...

Associated Press

Analysis: Trump’s indictment is a stress test of Biden’s focus on safeguarding democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — After two previous indictments, the novelty of prosecuting a former president may have worn off. But the latest criminal charges against Donald Trump represent an unprecedented stress test for the American political system. Trump is accused of conspiracy and obstruction for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, in a criminal case […]

10 hours ago

FILE - The Republican National Committee logo is shown on the stage as crew members work at the Nor...

Associated Press

Republican National Committee boosts polling and fundraising thresholds to qualify for 2nd debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some Republican presidential candidates haven’t yet met polling and fundraising thresholds for the first debate of the 2024 cycle, and now the qualifications for making it to the second one will be even higher. To get to the second debate, scheduled for Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Hawaii man dies after being mauled by 4 large dogs, police investigate owners under negligence law