Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Court affirms sex abuse conviction of ex-friar who worked at a Catholic school in Mississippi

Aug 2, 2023, 11:12 AM | Updated: 12:26 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Court of Appeals has affirmed the 2022 conviction of a former Franciscan friar in the 1990s sexual abuse of a student at a Catholic school.

In a split decision Tuesday, a majority of the court found “no reversible error” in the conviction of Paul West, 63, who is Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Leflore County jurors in April 2022 found West guilty of one count of sexual battery and one count of gratification of lust. A judge sentenced him to 30 years on the first count and 15 years on the second count, to be served at the same time.

As first reported by The Associated Press in 2019, La Jarvis Love and his cousin, Joshua Love, had accused West of numerous instances of sexual abuse while they were students at St. Francis of Assisi School in Greenwood. The AP usually does not identify victims of sexual abuse, but the cousins agreed to be identified.

West’s attorneys argued on appeal that prosecutors failed to prove La Jarvis Love was younger than 18 when the abuse occurred. A majority of the appeals court judges wrote that West’s attorneys should have raised that challenge during the trial.

Appeals Court Judge Latrice Westbrooks disagreed with the majority.

“West’s charged offenses are deeply disturbing, but that does not overshadow the fact that this Court must make sure that if a person is going to be convicted — no matter the offense — that every element is to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” Westbrooks wrote.

La Jarvis Love and Joshua Love testified during West’s trial of repeated abuse by West beginning when they were in the fourth grade. They testified the abuse occurred both at the school and on trips to New York and to Wisconsin, where the Franciscan Friars of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary are based. West was a member of the religious order.

West left Mississippi in the late 1990s. He returned to his home state of Wisconsin and left the Franciscan order. In September 2020, he was extradited from Wisconsin to Mississippi to face criminal charges in the sexual abuse case.

St. Francis of Assisi School primarily served Black and Hispanic families in Greenwood. About a month after West was convicted, the school announced it was closing after more than 70 years. The decision came after the sex abuse scandal, declining enrollment and a steep decrease in donations.

National News

FILE - A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump truck, Ju...

Associated Press

Poorly designed crossing contributed to fatal 2022 Missouri Amtrak derailment, officials say

A dump truck driver last year may have never seen an oncoming Amtrak train before it was too late, federal investigators concluded in a report, finding that a steep, poorly designed railroad crossing in rural Missouri contributed to last year’s fatal Amtrak derailment that killed four people and injured 146 others. The National Transportation Safety […]

13 hours ago

U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to the Ru...

Associated Press

Senate office buildings locked down over reports of gunman

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. The U.S. Capitol Police announced on the X social media platform that the security response was prompted by a “concerning 911 call” regarding a “possible active shooter.” However, as […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) greets fans after practice at the NFL football team's ...

Associated Press

To boost donations to nonprofits, Damar Hamlin encourages ‘Donate Now, Pay Later’ service

NEW YORK (AP) — Damar Hamlin will expand his efforts to promote charitable giving by supporting a company that allows donors to give to nonprofits immediately, while actually paying later — the Buffalo Bills safety’s latest move to direct the outpouring of support he received after collapsing on the field during a game in January. […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

US man alleged to be white supremacist leader extradited from Romania on riot, conspiracy charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. man accused of being the leader of a white supremacist group has been extradited from Romania to face charges of inciting violence at California political rallies in 2017. Robert Paul Rundo of Huntington Beach was flown back to the country Tuesday and expected to appear in federal court Wednesday […]

13 hours ago

This image from video contained in the statement of facts supporting the arrest warrant for Daniel ...

Associated Press

Amateur baseball mascot charged with joining Capitol riot in red face paint and Trump hat

A St. Louis Cardinals mega-fan known as “Rally Runner” was arrested Wednesday on charges that he joined a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and used a stolen shield to help other rioters attack police officers, court records show. Daniel Donnelly Jr. was wearing red paint on his face and a […]

13 hours ago

In this undated photo provided by the California Department of Food and Agriculture is a Tau fruit ...

Associated Press

Invasive fruit flies have been found near Los Angeles, prompting a produce quarantine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The discovery of nearly 30 invasive fruit flies has prompted a produce quarantine affecting over 79 square miles (204.6 square kilometers) of Los Angeles County as state and local officials try to stop the fly from spreading and hurting California’s fruit and vegetable industry. It’s the first quarantine ever in the […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Court affirms sex abuse conviction of ex-friar who worked at a Catholic school in Mississippi