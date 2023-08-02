Close
LOCAL NEWS

‘I’m completely out of sorts’: Seattle hair salon owner in shock after bullets tore through business

Aug 2, 2023, 11:36 AM | Updated: 11:51 am

Gun violence leaves salon shattered. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY BRITTANY TOOLIS, KIRO 7 NEWS


A shooting in Seattle’s Central District injured one man and damaged a nearby business. Those bullets shot out two windows of a hair salon. That salon’s owner told us, Tuesday afternoon, she was exhausted after she spent hours sweeping up glass, and the bullets that made the mess.

“I feel delirious right now even talking to you. I’m completely out of sorts,” said the owner of Soul Collective, Alexandria Folino.

She came back to her two-year-old salon Tuesday after her neighbor woke her up at 1 a.m. He called, texted, and even messaged her on Instagram to let her know someone shot out her windows.

“Absolutely takes a second to process,” Folino said.

Security cameras caught the bullet as it shattered the giant windows.

“The windows on this space are doors, sliding doors, they’re double panes that amount of glass is absolutely insane,” said Folino. “It was me and two neighbors just sweeping glass for two and a half hours and no police still. They didn’t come the whole time.”

The Seattle Police Department said officers went by the salon around 1 a.m. to investigate. Security footage shows the officers shine a light into the building but they don’t go inside. Two hours later, Alexandria called 911 when she got to the salon. That’s when she swept up all the glass, along with the bullets, and threw them in the trash.

“I called 911 and I talked to them at 3 a.m. They said oh yea, there was an incident. You’re the owner, we’ll get someone over there. That’s all they said. I’m still so disappointed,” said Folino.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, police finally called Alexandria and gave her a case number. She said she’s still frustrated they didn’t conduct a proper investigation.

“I love this salon it’s my favorite place that I’ve ever worked. It’s heartbreaking to know that senseless violence makes no sense at all, and no one’s exempt,” said Folino.

The man shot didn’t have serious injuries. Police didn’t have any suspect information or why the shooting happened. Folino said she’s still in the process of figuring out who will pay for the very expensive window repair.

