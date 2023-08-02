Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy leaving Italy vacation early after death of lieutenant governor

Aug 2, 2023, 11:44 AM | Updated: 12:46 pm

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks during a news conference, Aug. 1, 2018, in Newark, ...

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks during a news conference, Aug. 1, 2018, in Newark, N.J. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is cutting his Italy vacation short and returning to the state Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, after the death this week of Oliver, his spokesperson said Wednesday, Aug. 2. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is cutting his Italy vacation short and returning to the state after the death this week of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, his spokesperson said Wednesday.

Murphy, a Democrat, will depart Italy Thursday morning and is expected back in New Jersey that afternoon, spokesperson Mahen Gunaratna said in a phone call. He had been set to be in the country, where he owns a home, until Aug. 13.

Oliver died after a short stay at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey, for an undisclosed medical issue. She had been serving as acting governor when her hospitalization was announced Monday. She died the next day.

No cause was given for her death in a statement from the governor’s office on behalf of Oliver’s family, which asked for privacy.

Oliver, also a Democrat, was the first Black woman to hold statewide elected office in New Jersey, winning the vote alongside Murphy in 2017 and again in 2021. She was a well-known figure in state government and made history in 2010 by becoming the first Black woman to lead the state Assembly.

She also signed several bills while deputizing for Murphy. In 2021, she signed a bill that established a pilot program to overhaul the state’s juvenile justice system in four cities and which aimed to reintegrate young people into their communities. Another measure she signed in 2021 revived a defunct fund for “urban enterprise zones” aimed at driving economic development in cities through lower sales tax rates.

She was also a passionate proponent of tighter gun control measures.

Murphy and Oliver had a close working relationship. Shortly after her death, he called picking her to be his top deputy the best decision he had ever made.

While Murphy remains out of the country, Senate President Nicholas Scutari serves as acting governor, under the New Jersey Constitution.

The constitution requires the governor to name a new lieutenant governor within 45 days. Murphy hasn’t announced Oliver’s successor yet.

National News

Associated Press

Judge agrees to allow football player Matt Araiza to ask rape accuser about her sexual history

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lawyers for former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will be allowed to ask about the sexual history of the woman who accused him and other men of raping her at a house party near San Diego State University, a judge ruled this week. Superior Court Judge Matthew Braner said Monday he […]

13 hours ago

Phillip Picone, left, and Shere Dore fist bump after Picone is found not guilty, Friday, July 28, 2...

Associated Press

Texas man ticketed for feeding the homeless outside Houston library is found not guilty

HOUSTON (AP) — A man has been found not guilty of breaking a law against feeding homeless people outside a public library in Houston, concluding the first trial to be held after dozens of tickets were issued against volunteers for the group Food Not Bombs. Friday’s verdict in the sprawling Texas city is latest flashpoint […]

13 hours ago

Bullet holes to the front windshield of a hijacked semi-truck from London, Ohio, are seen on Airpor...

Associated Press

Pair mortally wounded in shootout with Ohio state troopers following pursuits, kidnapping

VANDALIA, Ohio (AP) — A police pursuit in Ohio eventually led to the kidnapping of a tractor-trailer driver, spurring another pursuit and a lengthy standoff that culminated in a shootout between two suspects and Ohio state troopers, leaving both suspects mortally wounded. The initial pursuit began around 1 a.m. Wednesday in London, when a police […]

13 hours ago

FILE - A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump truck, Ju...

Associated Press

Poorly designed crossing contributed to fatal 2022 Missouri Amtrak derailment, officials say

A dump truck driver last year may have never seen an oncoming Amtrak train before it was too late, federal investigators concluded in a report, finding that a steep, poorly designed railroad crossing in rural Missouri contributed to last year’s fatal Amtrak derailment that killed four people and injured 146 others. The National Transportation Safety […]

13 hours ago

U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to the Ru...

Associated Press

Senate office buildings locked down over reports of gunman

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. The U.S. Capitol Police announced on the X social media platform that the security response was prompted by a “concerning 911 call” regarding a “possible active shooter.” However, as […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) greets fans after practice at the NFL football team's ...

Associated Press

To boost donations to nonprofits, Damar Hamlin encourages ‘Donate Now, Pay Later’ service

NEW YORK (AP) — Damar Hamlin will expand his efforts to promote charitable giving by supporting a company that allows donors to give to nonprofits immediately, while actually paying later — the Buffalo Bills safety’s latest move to direct the outpouring of support he received after collapsing on the field during a game in January. […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy leaving Italy vacation early after death of lieutenant governor