Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Invasive fruit flies have been found near Los Angeles, prompting a produce quarantine

Aug 2, 2023, 11:51 AM | Updated: 12:40 pm

In this undated photo provided by the California Department of Food and Agriculture is a Tau fruit fly. The department has declared a produce quarantine northeast of Los Angeles to stop the spread of the invasive Tau fruit fly. The fly was discovered on June 6, 2023, in the unincorporated area of Stevenson Ranch, likely brought by a traveler bringing uninspected produce into California, officials said. (California Department of Food and Agriculture via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(California Department of Food and Agriculture via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — The discovery of nearly 30 invasive fruit flies has prompted a produce quarantine affecting over 79 square miles (204.6 square kilometers) of Los Angeles County as state and local officials try to stop the fly from spreading and hurting California’s fruit and vegetable industry.

It’s the first quarantine ever in the Western Hemisphere for the Tau fruit fly, which is native to Asia, agriculture officials said. The fly was discovered on June 6 in the unincorporated area of Stevenson Ranch, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles, and was likely brought by a traveler bringing uninspected produce into California, officials said.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture announced the quarantine last week.

“We’re a big conduit in terms of shipping and trade,” said Ken Pellman, spokesperson for Los Angeles County’s Agricultural Commission. “We want to keep an eye out and prevent stuff from coming here in the first place, and if it comes here, to eradicate it quickly before it spreads.”

Avocadoes, tomatoes and watermelons are just a few of the roughly 100 fruits that can play host to the fly, making it easier to gain a foothold. If it spreads, the fly could destroy crops and prompt farmers to spray more pesticides to maintain their yields.

For now, the infestation has been contained, but officials from county and state agriculture departments are urging residents not to take their produce, whether grown at their properties or purchased at a market, outside their homes. Farmers market vendors have employed netting systems designed to catch the flies and protect produce as they travel throughout the county.

“It’s protecting the growers at the farmers market too, because they don’t want to transport the fly back to their farms,” Pellman said.

Because of Los Angeles’ proximity to the state’s vital agricultural industry, the county already has a fruit fly trapping program in place that allowed the departments to detect and close in on the Tau, a yellow and black fly with clear wings.

Traps have now been set throughout the area in an effort to eradicate the fly’s population before it spreads. Any produce or plants within 200 meters (656 feet) of another detected Tau fly will be inspected for larvae, county officials said.

”It’s an ounce of prevention versus a pound of cure,” Pellman said.

Brian Brown, Curator of Entomology at the Los Angeles Natural History Museum, has researched flies throughout his career. If fruit flies get out of control, they can hurt California’s produce exports in the national and world market, he said.

“Once these things get going in a large area they’re almost impossible to eradicate,” he said.

National News

Phillip Picone, left, and Shere Dore fist bump after Picone is found not guilty, Friday, July 28, 2...

Associated Press

Texas man ticketed for feeding the homeless outside Houston library is found not guilty

HOUSTON (AP) — A man has been found not guilty of breaking a law against feeding homeless people outside a public library in Houston, concluding the first trial to be held after dozens of tickets were issued against volunteers for the group Food Not Bombs. Friday’s verdict in the sprawling Texas city is latest flashpoint […]

13 hours ago

Bullet holes to the front windshield of a hijacked semi-truck from London, Ohio, are seen on Airpor...

Associated Press

Pair mortally wounded in shootout with Ohio state troopers following pursuits, kidnapping

VANDALIA, Ohio (AP) — A police pursuit in Ohio eventually led to the kidnapping of a tractor-trailer driver, spurring another pursuit and a lengthy standoff that culminated in a shootout between two suspects and Ohio state troopers, leaving both suspects mortally wounded. The initial pursuit began around 1 a.m. Wednesday in London, when a police […]

13 hours ago

FILE - A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump truck, Ju...

Associated Press

Poorly designed crossing contributed to fatal 2022 Missouri Amtrak derailment, officials say

A dump truck driver last year may have never seen an oncoming Amtrak train before it was too late, federal investigators concluded in a report, finding that a steep, poorly designed railroad crossing in rural Missouri contributed to last year’s fatal Amtrak derailment that killed four people and injured 146 others. The National Transportation Safety […]

13 hours ago

U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to the Ru...

Associated Press

Senate office buildings locked down over reports of gunman

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. The U.S. Capitol Police announced on the X social media platform that the security response was prompted by a “concerning 911 call” regarding a “possible active shooter.” However, as […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) greets fans after practice at the NFL football team's ...

Associated Press

To boost donations to nonprofits, Damar Hamlin encourages ‘Donate Now, Pay Later’ service

NEW YORK (AP) — Damar Hamlin will expand his efforts to promote charitable giving by supporting a company that allows donors to give to nonprofits immediately, while actually paying later — the Buffalo Bills safety’s latest move to direct the outpouring of support he received after collapsing on the field during a game in January. […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

US man alleged to be white supremacist leader extradited from Romania on riot, conspiracy charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. man accused of being the leader of a white supremacist group has been extradited from Romania to face charges of inciting violence at California political rallies in 2017. Robert Paul Rundo of Huntington Beach was flown back to the country Tuesday and expected to appear in federal court Wednesday […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Invasive fruit flies have been found near Los Angeles, prompting a produce quarantine