Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Amateur baseball mascot charged with joining Capitol riot in red face paint and Trump hat

Aug 2, 2023, 11:57 AM

This image from video contained in the statement of facts supporting the arrest warrant for Daniel ...

This image from video contained in the statement of facts supporting the arrest warrant for Daniel Donnelly Jr., shows Donnelly at an entrance to the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. The face-painting St. Louis Cardinals fan known as "Rally Runner" has been arrested on charges that he joined a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol and used a stolen shield to help other rioters attack police officers. (Justice Department via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Justice Department via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A St. Louis Cardinals mega-fan known as “Rally Runner” was arrested Wednesday on charges that he joined a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and used a stolen shield to help other rioters attack police officers, court records show.

Daniel Donnelly Jr. was wearing red paint on his face and a red “Keep America Great” hat when he stormed the Capitol, the FBI said in a court filing.

Donnelly is known in St. Louis for running around the Cardinals’ stadium during baseball games while wearing red clothes and red face paint. Donnelly apparently changed his legal name to Rally Runner, according to the FBI.

Tucker Carlson featured Donnelly on a December 2021 segment of his now-canceled Fox News show. Carlson showed an image of Donnelly outside the Capitol as he promoted conspiracy theories that uncharged “agent provocateurs” had infiltrated the mob, HuffPost reported.

“Who is this person? Why hasn’t he been charged? That’s a very simple ask,” Carlson told his viewers.

Donnelly was scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Missouri on Wednesday. The FBI arrested him in St. Louis on charges including a felony count of interfering with police during a civil disorder.

Investigators questioned Donnelly at his St. Louis home less than a week after the riot. He told them that he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and took one of the police shields that rioters were passing around the crowd, the FBI said.

Video captured Donnelly in the crowd of rioters who attacked police in a tunnel on the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace. He and other rioters used shields to form a wall as they clashed with police, the FBI said.

“Rioters continued to push forward as a group, with Donnelly in the lead. A video showed Donnelly at the front of the line using the shield to aid in the advancement of the (rioters) by pushing law enforcement officers back,” an FBI agent wrote.

Donnelly was still wearing face paint and his Trump hat when talked about his part in the Capitol attack in a Facebook video posted on Jan. 6.

“We pushed them all the way into the doors. It was working until more cops showed up. I’m right at the front of it and got through those doors into the Capitol, and that’s when reinforcements came,” he said on the video.

Approximately 1,100 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. More than 100 police officers were injured during the attack. The mob disrupted the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress for certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential victory over Trump.

National News

Associated Press

Trump lawyer hints at a First Amendment defense in the Jan. 6 case. Some legal experts are dubious

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s legal team is characterizing his indictment in the special counsel’s 2020 election interference investigation as an attack on the former president’s right to free speech. But the case is not merely about Trump’s lies but also about the efforts he took to subvert the election, prosecutors say. The early contours […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Man linked to 1984 kidnapping and rape by DNA testing sentenced to 25 years

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man who was linked to a 1984 kidnapping and rape case in Connecticut by DNA evidence decades later has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, a state prosecutor announced Wednesday. George Legere, 75, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was sentenced July 21 after having been convicted of first-degree kidnapping by a […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Grand Canyon West in northern Arizona reopens attractions a day after fatal tour bus rollover

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon West and its Skywalk attraction and helicopter tours was back in business Wednesday, a day after one person was killed and at least eight others hospitalized after a tour bus rollover in northern Arizona. Hualapai tribal officials said a private tour operator and a visitor’s personal vehicle […]

15 hours ago

FILE - A former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., that would become part of a propo...

Associated Press

Minnesota Supreme Court rules against disputed mine, says state pollution officials hid EPA warnings

UNDATED (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the state’s Pollution Control Agency improperly granted permits to a fiercely contested copper-nickel mine and concealed environmental concerns about the project, which critics say threatens to pollute Lake Superior and hurt tribal lands. The proposed mining project, a 50-50 joint venture with PolyMet Mining […]

15 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally Saturd...

Associated Press

Should Trump go to jail? The 2024 election could become a referendum on that question

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2024 election will determine whether Donald Trump returns to the White House. It could also decide if he’ll face time behind bars. Now slapped with his third criminal indictment — this time for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and block the transfer of presidential power — for Trump, […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

US Supreme Court Justice Jackson to speak at church bombing anniversary in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, will speak in Alabama next month at an event marking the 60th anniversary of a church bombing that killed four girls in 1963. Jackson will give the keynote address at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Amateur baseball mascot charged with joining Capitol riot in red face paint and Trump hat