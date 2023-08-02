Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

To boost donations to nonprofits, Damar Hamlin encourages ‘Donate Now, Pay Later’ service

Aug 2, 2023, 12:03 PM

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) greets fans after practice at the NFL football team's ...

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) greets fans after practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Sunday, July 30, 2023. Hamlin announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, that he will expand his efforts to promote charitable giving by supporting a company that allows donors to give to nonprofits immediately, while actually paying later — the Buffalo Bills safety's latest move to direct the outpouring of support he received after collapsing on the field during a game in January. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Damar Hamlin will expand his efforts to promote charitable giving by supporting a company that allows donors to give to nonprofits immediately, while actually paying later — the Buffalo Bills safety’s latest move to direct the outpouring of support he received after collapsing on the field during a game in January.

Hamlin announced Wednesday that he will be a brand ambassador for the tech platform B Generous, which says its “Donate Now, Pay Later” service yields much higher average donations — more than $750, compared to the average online donation of $128 collected last year.

“The thing about Damar is that when he does something, he’s not surface level,” said Dominic Kalms, CEO of B Generous. “This is something that actually means something to him.”

As part of the partnership agreement, Hamlin received shares of the company, with the option to buy additional shares. A B Generous investor introduced the company to Hamlin, who became interested in its vision, Kalms said.

“He wakes up every morning and tries to think of how he can have a positive effect on the world,” Kalms said. “That’s been my personal mission my whole life. And as we learned how similar we were in so many aspects, this partnership started to really make sense.”

It takes half an hour to embed a “Donate Now, Pay Later” button into a nonprofit’s website, Kalms said, and Hamlin plans to offer it to donors to his nonprofit, the Chasing Ms Foundation. The service is free for donors but charges nonprofits a fee, which ranges from a few percentage points to more than 10%, depending on a number of factors.

The fee structure raised concerns for Isis Krause, chief strategy officer of Philanthropy Together, a nonprofit that organizes collective giving circles and provides education for potential donors.

“We’re always in favor of democratization and access to giving whenever possible, but that can’t come at the expense of nonprofits themselves or of questions of equity overall,” she said. Krause pointed to other online giving services that are themselves nonprofits, like Every.org, which has sought to negotiate low transaction fees with major payment processors and also asks donors to tip.

B Generous gives donors the option of covering some of the costs that it charges nonprofits, said Kalms, adding that its fees were comparable to other online giving platforms.

Through its service, B Generous sends a donor’s full pledged amount, which must be a minimum of $75, to the nonprofit immediately and allows the donor to claim a tax benefit. Donors can then pay their pledge over three, six or nine months. Essentially, the donor gets a no-interest loan for their pledge.

B Generous runs a soft credit check on potential donors and won’t accept people with credit scores of less than 500. It also has a hardship program allowing people to skip or delay payments, though even in that case, the nonprofit will not have to repay any of the pledge. Since it launched publicly in October, the company has not had anyone default, Kalms said.

Dale Pfeifer, CEO of the individual donor support nonprofit Giving Compass and a former philanthropic entrepreneur herself, was amazed B Generous had no defaults until now. She wondered whether that will continue if more people use the service and whether the company will continue to guarantee that no funds will be pulled back from the nonprofit if a donor doesn’t fully pay.

The average B Generous donor has an annual income of $120,000, so it’s “somebody who can actually afford to give more, but finds the management of their liquidity through this product a very attractive proposition,” Kalms said.

Pfeifer applauded the larger-than-average donation size the company reports as a major success but also encouraged B Generous to provide robust education to potential donors to ensure they don’t make commitments they can’t keep.

“This is really concerning to me, particularly in an industry like philanthropy, where the aim is really to support and uplift people not to inadvertently cause them financial strain,” she said.

Kalms acknowledged the potential for donors to overcommit but said they’ve taken precautions to prevent “going after people that can’t really afford these donations.”

___

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

National News

This July 2021 image provided by UAB Photo shows Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, a research scientist at the U...

Associated Press

Alabama researcher will succeed Fauci in infectious disease post

WASHINGTON (AP) — A research scientist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham was named Wednesday to succeed Dr. Anthony Fauci as the nation’s top infectious disease expert. Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo will become director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the fall. She will oversee the agency’s $6.3 billion budget, its […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Veterans sue U.S. Defense and Veterans Affairs departments to get access to infertility treatments

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Defense Department and the Department of Veteran Affairs are making it difficult, and sometimes impossible for veterans to get infertility treatments, according to lawsuits filed Wednesday in federal courts in New York and Boston. The lawsuits seek to hold the United States accountable for creating obstacles to health care […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump lawyer hints at a First Amendment defense in the Jan. 6 case. Some legal experts are dubious

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s legal team is characterizing his indictment in the special counsel’s 2020 election interference investigation as an attack on the former president’s right to free speech. But the case is not merely about Trump’s lies but also about the efforts he took to subvert the election, prosecutors say. The early contours […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Man linked to 1984 kidnapping and rape by DNA testing sentenced to 25 years

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man who was linked to a 1984 kidnapping and rape case in Connecticut by DNA evidence decades later has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, a state prosecutor announced Wednesday. George Legere, 75, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was sentenced July 21 after having been convicted of first-degree kidnapping by a […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Grand Canyon West in northern Arizona reopens attractions a day after fatal tour bus rollover

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon West and its Skywalk attraction and helicopter tours was back in business Wednesday, a day after one person was killed and at least eight others hospitalized after a tour bus rollover in northern Arizona. Hualapai tribal officials said a private tour operator and a visitor’s personal vehicle […]

15 hours ago

FILE - A former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., that would become part of a propo...

Associated Press

Minnesota Supreme Court rules against disputed mine, says state pollution officials hid EPA warnings

UNDATED (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the state’s Pollution Control Agency improperly granted permits to a fiercely contested copper-nickel mine and concealed environmental concerns about the project, which critics say threatens to pollute Lake Superior and hurt tribal lands. The proposed mining project, a 50-50 joint venture with PolyMet Mining […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

To boost donations to nonprofits, Damar Hamlin encourages ‘Donate Now, Pay Later’ service