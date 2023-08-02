Close
All I-90 lanes near Preston open after collision with semi-truck sparks fire

Aug 2, 2023, 2:48 PM | Updated: 5:02 pm

(Photo courtesy of WSDOT Traffic Twitter)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A fire caused by a collision with a semi-truck on I-90 Westbound near Preston is affecting traffic with all westbound lanes now open after several hours of closure.

“I-90 westbound was fully blocked near Preston,” KIRO traffic reporter Micki Gamez reported. “It’s just west of Preston, Fall City Road, because of a collision vehicle fire involving a semi. The backup is now five miles.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

