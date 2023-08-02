Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ohio utility that paid federal penalty says it’s now being investigated by a state commission

Aug 2, 2023, 3:31 PM

FILE - The signage for FirstEnergy Stadium is visible on the facade before an NFL preseason footbal...

FILE - The signage for FirstEnergy Stadium is visible on the facade before an NFL preseason football game, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. The Ohio-based utility company says it's being investigated by a state office focused on organized crime in connection with payments the company made to the state's former House speaker and a top utility regulator, a news outlet reported Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio-based utility company says it’s being investigated by a state office focused on organized crime in connection with payments the company made to the state’s former House speaker and a top utility regulator, a news outlet reported Wednesday.

FirstEnergy said in a financial report filed Monday that it had received a subpoena on June 29 from the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, Cleveland.com reported. The commission is a division of the state attorney general’s office.

The payments were the focus of a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement between the Akron-based firm and federal authorities in which the company agreed to pay a $230 million penalty and cooperate with investigators. The company said in its filing Monday that it had been unaware of the state investigation.

In the federal agreement, FirstEnergy acknowledged having bankrolled former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s political ascendance in exchange for nuclear plant bailout legislation worth more than $1 billion to the company. Householder was convicted by a federal jury in June of racketeering in the $60 million scheme and was sentenced to 20 years. He is appealing. Lobbyist Matt Borges, former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, was also convicted of racketeering and sentenced to the minimum of five years in prison, which he is also appealing.

FirstEnergy also said it paid $4.3 million for favorable treatment to Sam Randazzo, the state’s former top utility regulator, who had ties to the company. Randazzo hasn’t been charged and has said he never used his position to further the firm’s interests.

FirstEnergy spokesperson Jennifer Young told Cleveland.com that the firm believes the state organized crime commission’s investigation is in an early stage and declined to comment further. She said FirstEnergy has “accepted full responsibility for its past actions” and addressed them by entering into the deferred prosecution agreement and paying a “substantial penalty.”

Bethany McCorkle, a spokesperson for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, said her office would be legally barred from talking about any investigation before filing charges and also declined to provide a copy of the subpoena, Cleveland.com reported.

FirstEnergy’s former chief executive officer had said in an April court filing that the firm faced “looming potential indictments.” A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe of the company continues.

The utility serves a number of states, including Ohio, New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

National News

Associated Press

UN given green light to monitor peace deal between Colombia’s government and its largest rebel group

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council on Wednesday unanimously authorized the U.N. political mission in Colombia to help verify implementation of a cease-fire agreement between the government and the country’s largest remaining guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army. The council also expressed willingness to do the same if a cease-fire is reached with another […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Gunman shot on community college campus in San Diego after killing police dog, authorities say

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police shot and killed a gunman on a community college campus Wednesday after he fatally wounded a police dog, authorities said. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital after the confrontation at San Diego Mesa College, police said. His name wasn’t immediately released. Police were investigating a report […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman killed, toddler son among 3 others shot standing on sidewalk on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO (AP) — A 23-year-old woman was killed and three other people — including her 2-year-old son — also were shot Wednesday on Chicago’s South Side, police said. The toddler was hospitalized in good condition after being shot in a foot, as were his 29-year-old father, who also was shot in a foot, and a […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Investigators say weather worsened quickly before plane crash that killed 6 in Southern California

The weather was quickly worsening before a plane crashed in Southern California last month, killing all six people on board, federal investigators said Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report on the July 8 crash near Murrieta, with new details that added to questions about whether the pilots could see the runway […]

19 hours ago

Migrants sit in a queue outside of The Roosevelt Hotel that is being used by the city as temporary ...

Associated Press

Advocates accuse New York City of using migrants as ‘props’ in bid for federal money

NEW YORK (AP) — For days now, newly arrived international immigrants have waited night and day outside New York City’s Roosevelt Hotel, sleeping shoulder-to-shoulder on the sidewalk in hopes of a bed in the city’s shelter system. And for weeks, Mayor Eric Adams has said the city is out of room and sought to dissuade […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des M...

Associated Press

Federal funds will pay to send Iowa troops to the US-Mexico border, governor says

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — About a hundred Iowa National Guard troops will be sent to the U.S.-Mexico border for the month of August in a federally funded operation, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday. The move reflects a broader trend across the country of Republican governors joining forces with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Ohio utility that paid federal penalty says it’s now being investigated by a state commission