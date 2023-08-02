Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Advocates accuse New York City of using migrants as ‘props’ in bid for federal money

Aug 2, 2023, 4:36 PM

Migrants sit in a queue outside of The Roosevelt Hotel that is being used by the city as temporary ...

Migrants sit in a queue outside of The Roosevelt Hotel that is being used by the city as temporary housing, Monday, July 31, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — For days now, newly arrived international immigrants have waited night and day outside New York City’s Roosevelt Hotel, sleeping shoulder-to-shoulder on the sidewalk in hopes of a bed in the city’s shelter system. And for weeks, Mayor Eric Adams has said the city is out of room and sought to dissuade more migrants from arriving.

The scene outside the former hotel — now a migrant shelter and intake center — has underscored the extreme overcrowding in a homeless housing system filled to record levels. City officials and activists alike call it heartbreaking.

But some critics accuse New York City officials of exploiting the lines outside the Roosevelt as part of a campaign to pressure state and federal officials to come up with more money to tackle the crisis and discourage more migrants from entering the U.S. from Mexico.

“Mayor Adams should not be using asylum seekers as props to get the attention of the Biden administration or discourage asylum seekers from coming to New York,” said Murad Awawdeh, the executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition.

He added the city should work harder to free up space in shelters and keep migrants off the streets. “It’s hard to imagine that there are not enough beds to actually accommodate the people that the Adams administration is leaving out on the street,” he told The Associated Press in a statement.

At a briefing Thursday, one of the mayor’s deputies pushed back.

“I don’t think I or any person in this administration would use people to do any type of a stunt,” said Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom.

She said the city has conducted itself “with humanity and with compassion,” adding the shelter system is at a “breaking point.”

City officials say the number of migrants arriving in New York since the spring of 2022 is approaching 100,000, overwhelming a shelter system designed to hold tens of thousands fewer people.

New York City has a unique court-ordered obligation to provide emergency shelter to anyone who asks for it, but officials have said in recent weeks that the influx of migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. had made it increasingly difficult to fulfill that duty.

While the number of migrants crossing the border has fallen in recent months, busloads still arrive nearly every day. City officials said that some 2,300 more migrants came to the city seeking shelter last week alone.

Adams last month dispatched emissaries to the border to hand out fliers, informing migrants that shelter space in his city is no longer guaranteed and that housing and food in New York City is expensive. It urged them to consider other U.S. cities.

Outside the Roosevelt hotel recently, migrant Miguel Jaramillo talked about sleeping in the street while waiting for a bed, saying he was willing to “endure the process.”

“We came here for a future,” he said.

On another day, security guards ordered migrants not to speak to journalists. During one interview, a migrant was told by a guard to stop speaking — first putting his finger on his pursed lips then dragging it across his throat like a knife.

The migrant, who had been speaking about his arduous passage to the U.S. and his hopes for a better life, immediately stopped talking.

“That’s pretty plainly a threat,” said Joshua Goldfein, an attorney for the Legal Aid Society in New York.

“There’s no question that the city could provide additional spaces for the folks who are on the sidewalk,” he said, though he added state and federal governments should do more, too.

Adams, a Democrat, has insisted the city is doing everything it can, including leasing entire hotels for migrants and opening multiple new shelters.

In a frantic search for more housing, city officials are considering building a tent city on an island in the East River, even though it closed a similar facility nearly a year ago just weeks after it opened. And soon a new shelter will open in the parking lot of a psychiatric hospital in Queens, providing about 1,000 beds for single men, who comprise the majority of arriving migrants.

Adams’ tough rhetoric, though, has implied more migrants would find themselves sleeping outdoors.

“It’s not going to get any better. From this moment on it’s downhill. There is no more room,” he said Monday while quickly vowing he wouldn’t let sidewalk encampments become a citywide problem. “I can assure you that this city is not going to look like other cities where there are tents up and down every street.”

Goldfein and others accused the mayor and city of shifting their tone from “we’re going to treat people with dignity and respect to we’re going to treat people very badly to send a message.”

Williams-Isom, the deputy mayor, countered that the city would remain compassionate.

“We are trying to say that if less people were coming through the front door, maybe we could catch up a little bit,” she said.

__________

Associated Press journalist Julie Walker contributed to this report.

National News

FILE - Aaron Larry Bowman cries during an interview at his attorney's office in Monroe, La., Aug. 5...

Associated Press

Federal jury acquits Louisiana trooper caught on camera pummeling Black motorist

A federal jury in Louisiana on Wednesday acquitted a white state trooper charged with violating the civil rights of a Black motorist despite body-camera footage that showed the officer pummeling the man 18 times with a flashlight. The case of Jacob Brown was the first to emerge from a series of FBI investigations into troopers’ […]

20 hours ago

US players wait for a corner kick during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portuga...

Associated Press

U.S. Women’s World Cup tie with Portugal draws overnight audience of 1.35 million on Fox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The United States’ 0-0 draw against Portugal in the Women’s World Cup was the most-watched overnight program in Fox history. The game on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand, which kicked off at 3 a.m. EDT, averaged 1,354,000 viewers. Fox and Nielsen said the audience peaked at 1.73 million for the final […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

UN given green light to monitor peace deal between Colombia’s government and its largest rebel group

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council on Wednesday unanimously authorized the U.N. political mission in Colombia to help verify implementation of a cease-fire agreement between the government and the country’s largest remaining guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army. The council also expressed willingness to do the same if a cease-fire is reached with another […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Gunman shot on community college campus in San Diego after killing police dog, authorities say

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police shot and killed a gunman on a community college campus Wednesday after he fatally wounded a police dog, authorities said. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital after the confrontation at San Diego Mesa College, police said. His name wasn’t immediately released. Police were investigating a report […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman killed, toddler son among 3 others shot standing on sidewalk on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO (AP) — A 23-year-old woman was killed and three other people — including her 2-year-old son — also were shot Wednesday on Chicago’s South Side, police said. The toddler was hospitalized in good condition after being shot in a foot, as were his 29-year-old father, who also was shot in a foot, and a […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Investigators say weather worsened quickly before plane crash that killed 6 in Southern California

The weather was quickly worsening before a plane crashed in Southern California last month, killing all six people on board, federal investigators said Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report on the July 8 crash near Murrieta, with new details that added to questions about whether the pilots could see the runway […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Advocates accuse New York City of using migrants as ‘props’ in bid for federal money