Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice accuses liberals of ‘raw exercise of overreaching power’

Aug 2, 2023, 1:21 PM | Updated: 6:04 pm

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2013, file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler listens to arguments at the Supreme Court in Madison. The conservative chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is accusing her liberal colleagues of a “raw exercise of overreaching power” after they flexed their new majority Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 and fired the director of the state’s court system. On just their second day as a majority on the court after 15 years under conservative control, the four liberal justices voted to fire Randy Koschnick. (M.P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(M.P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The conservative chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court accused her liberal colleagues of a “raw exercise of overreaching power” after they flexed their new majority Wednesday and fired the director of the state’s court system.

The four liberal justices, on just their second day as a majority on the court after 15 years under conservative control, voted to fire Randy Koschnick. Koschnick held the job for six years after serving for 18 years as a judge and running unsuccessfully as a conservative in 2009 against then-Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson, a liberal.

“To say that I am disappointed in my colleagues is an understatement,” Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, now a member of the three-justice conservative minority, said in a lengthy statement after Koschnick was fired.

Ziegler said the move undermined her authority as chief justice. She called it unauthorized, procedurally and legally flawed, and reckless. But she said she would not attempt to stop it out of fear that other court employees could be similarly fired.

“My colleagues’ unprecedented dangerous conduct is the raw exercise of overreaching power,” she said. “It is shameful. I fear this is only the beginning.”

Fellow conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley blasted the move in a social media post, saying, “Political purges of court employees are beyond the pale.”

Koschnick called the move “apparently political.”

“I think that portends bad things for the court’s decision making going forward,” he said.

The court announced Wednesday evening that Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Audrey Skwierawski will serve as the interim director of state courts beginning Thursday. Skwierawski will take a leave from her position on the circuit court, where she has served since her appointment by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2018, it said.

The justices who voted to fire Koschnick did not respond to a request for comment left with the court’s spokesperson.

Ziegler noted that when conservatives took control of the court in 2008, they did not act to fire the director of state courts at that time, John Voelker. He remained in the position for six more years before resigning.

Ziegler praised Koschnick for his 18 years as a judge and his efforts as director of the state court system, a job that includes hiring court personnel and maintaining the statewide computer system for courts. She also applauded him for addressing the mental health needs of people in the court system, tackling a court reporter shortage and keeping courts operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Koschnick said he could have accepted his firing — and ensured a smoother transition with his successor — if the justices had waited to do it at a planned administrative meeting next month. Instead, he said, court workers are boxing up his personal belongings while he is in New York at a judicial conference.

“It creates a really unstable workplace,” he said.

National News

US players wait for a corner kick during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portuga...

Associated Press

U.S. Women’s World Cup tie with Portugal draws overnight audience of 1.35 million on Fox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The United States’ 0-0 draw against Portugal in the Women’s World Cup was the most-watched overnight program in Fox history. The game on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand, which kicked off at 3 a.m. EDT, averaged 1,354,000 viewers. Fox and Nielsen said the audience peaked at 1.73 million for the final […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

UN given green light to monitor peace deal between Colombia’s government and its largest rebel group

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council on Wednesday unanimously authorized the U.N. political mission in Colombia to help verify implementation of a cease-fire agreement between the government and the country’s largest remaining guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army. The council also expressed willingness to do the same if a cease-fire is reached with another […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Gunman shot on community college campus in San Diego after killing police dog, authorities say

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police shot and killed a gunman on a community college campus Wednesday after he fatally wounded a police dog, authorities said. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital after the confrontation at San Diego Mesa College, police said. His name wasn’t immediately released. Police were investigating a report […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman killed, toddler son among 3 others shot standing on sidewalk on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO (AP) — A 23-year-old woman was killed and three other people — including her 2-year-old son — also were shot Wednesday on Chicago’s South Side, police said. The toddler was hospitalized in good condition after being shot in a foot, as were his 29-year-old father, who also was shot in a foot, and a […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Investigators say weather worsened quickly before plane crash that killed 6 in Southern California

The weather was quickly worsening before a plane crashed in Southern California last month, killing all six people on board, federal investigators said Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report on the July 8 crash near Murrieta, with new details that added to questions about whether the pilots could see the runway […]

19 hours ago

Migrants sit in a queue outside of The Roosevelt Hotel that is being used by the city as temporary ...

Associated Press

Advocates accuse New York City of using migrants as ‘props’ in bid for federal money

NEW YORK (AP) — For days now, newly arrived international immigrants have waited night and day outside New York City’s Roosevelt Hotel, sleeping shoulder-to-shoulder on the sidewalk in hopes of a bed in the city’s shelter system. And for weeks, Mayor Eric Adams has said the city is out of room and sought to dissuade […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice accuses liberals of ‘raw exercise of overreaching power’