Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

UN given green light to monitor peace deal between Colombia’s government and its largest rebel group

Aug 2, 2023, 5:56 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council on Wednesday unanimously authorized the U.N. political mission in Colombia to help verify implementation of a cease-fire agreement between the government and the country’s largest remaining guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army.

The council also expressed willingness to do the same if a cease-fire is reached with another armed group, the Estado Mayor Central.

The U.N. has been monitoring a 2016 peace accord between the government and Colombia’s then largest rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC. It ended more than 50 years of war in which over 220,000 people died and nearly 6 million people were displaced.

More than 14,000 FARC fighters gave up their weapons under that agreement, but violence between some rebel groups has grown in parts of Colombia.

Colombia’s government asked the council to extend the U.N. mission’s verification mandate to include the June cease-fire deal with the National Liberation Army. The rebel group was founded in the 1960s by union leaders, students and priests inspired by the Cuban revolution.

The Security Council said the agreement “should contribute to improving the humanitarian situation in conflict-affected areas,” and it encouraged the government and the National Liberation Army “to continue strengthening the protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

The U.N. political mission, whose year-long mandate expires Oct. 31, has an authorized strength of 120 observers. The resolution authorizes up to 68 additional observers and an “appropriate civilian component” to take on the additional job of verifying the cease-fire with the National Liberation Army.

The council expressed willingness to consider another expansion of the U.N. mission’s mandate if a cease-fire is agreed is reached by Colombia’s government and the Estado Mayor Central armed group. The group is led by former FARC commanders who refused to join the 2016 peace deal.

Colombia’s government has ordered its military to cease attacks on several armed groups in the country Dec. 31, as part of an effort to start simultaneous peace talks with different groups.

Britain’s political coordinator, Fergus Eckersley, whose country sponsored the resolution, told the council after the vote that its unanimous adoption “demonstrates the continued commitment of the Security Council to peace in Colombia.”

Deputy Russian ambassador Dmitry Polyansky said the resolution was timely, coming just before the cease-fire agreement between the government and the National Liberation Army fully enters into force.

Brazilian Ambassador Sérgio França Danese said the U.N. mission can play “a particularly important role” in supporting a national dialogue in Colombia on the benefits of peace and on helping to implement the cease-fires.

National News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares...

Associated Press

Republicans don’t dare criticize Trump over Jan. 6. Their silence fuels his bid for the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Senate Leader Mitch McConnell rose to announce his vote to acquit Donald Trump of impeachment charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the Republican assured the public the former president would have his day in court. “He didn’t get away with anything yet — yet,” McConnell vowed. “We […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump to face judge in DC over charges that he tried to overturn 2020 presidential election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is due in federal court Thursday to answer to charges that he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election, facing a judge just blocks from the U.S. Capitol that his supporters stormed to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power. In what’s by now become a familiar but […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Man accused of firing shots outside Jewish school in Tennessee charged with multiple crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man suspected of trying to enter a Jewish school with a gun in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday and firing shots outside the building has been charged with multiple crimes, the lead agency looking into the shooting said Wednesday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Joel Bowman, 31, of Stanton, Tennessee, […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Aaron Larry Bowman cries during an interview at his attorney's office in Monroe, La., Aug. 5...

Associated Press

Federal jury acquits Louisiana trooper caught on camera pummeling Black motorist

A federal jury in Louisiana on Wednesday acquitted a white state trooper charged with violating the civil rights of a Black motorist despite body-camera footage that showed the officer pummeling the man 18 times with a flashlight. The case of Jacob Brown was the first to emerge from a series of FBI investigations into troopers’ […]

21 hours ago

US players wait for a corner kick during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portuga...

Associated Press

U.S. Women’s World Cup tie with Portugal draws overnight audience of 1.35 million on Fox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The United States’ 0-0 draw against Portugal in the Women’s World Cup was the most-watched overnight program in Fox history. The game on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand, which kicked off at 3 a.m. EDT, averaged 1,354,000 viewers. Fox and Nielsen said the audience peaked at 1.73 million for the final […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Gunman shot on community college campus in San Diego after killing police dog, authorities say

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police shot and killed a gunman on a community college campus Wednesday after he fatally wounded a police dog, authorities said. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital after the confrontation at San Diego Mesa College, police said. His name wasn’t immediately released. Police were investigating a report […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

UN given green light to monitor peace deal between Colombia’s government and its largest rebel group