Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

U.S. Women’s World Cup tie with Portugal draws overnight audience of 1.35 million on Fox

Aug 2, 2023, 6:37 PM | Updated: 7:12 pm

US players wait for a corner kick during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portuga...

US players wait for a corner kick during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — The United States’ 0-0 draw against Portugal in the Women’s World Cup was the most-watched overnight program in Fox history.

The game on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand, which kicked off at 3 a.m. EDT, averaged 1,354,000 viewers. Fox and Nielsen said the audience peaked at 1.73 million for the final 15 minutes.

The audience paled in comparison to the first two American matches, which kicked off in prime time. The July 26 match against the Netherlands was the most-watched U.S. group stage match in Women’s World Cup history, averaging 6,429,000. The opening match on July 21 against Vietnam averaged 5,261,000.

The three U.S. group stage matches averaged 4,345,000 on Fox, an 11% increase over four years ago, when the tournament took place in France.

With the Americans finishing second in Group E, the team’s Round of 16 match will take place overnight instead of in prime time. The match against Sweden will kick off at 5 a.m. ET Sunday.

The Spanish-language audience of 206,000 across Telemundo, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo streaming platforms was the largest for a non-prime time match.

Telemundo is a division of Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

National News

FILE - Aaron Larry Bowman cries during an interview at his attorney's office in Monroe, La., Aug. 5...

Associated Press

Federal jury acquits Louisiana trooper caught on camera pummeling Black motorist

A federal jury in Louisiana on Wednesday acquitted a white state trooper charged with violating the civil rights of a Black motorist despite body-camera footage that showed the officer pummeling the man 18 times with a flashlight. The case of Jacob Brown was the first to emerge from a series of FBI investigations into troopers’ […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

UN given green light to monitor peace deal between Colombia’s government and its largest rebel group

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council on Wednesday unanimously authorized the U.N. political mission in Colombia to help verify implementation of a cease-fire agreement between the government and the country’s largest remaining guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army. The council also expressed willingness to do the same if a cease-fire is reached with another […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Gunman shot on community college campus in San Diego after killing police dog, authorities say

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police shot and killed a gunman on a community college campus Wednesday after he fatally wounded a police dog, authorities said. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital after the confrontation at San Diego Mesa College, police said. His name wasn’t immediately released. Police were investigating a report […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman killed, toddler son among 3 others shot standing on sidewalk on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO (AP) — A 23-year-old woman was killed and three other people — including her 2-year-old son — also were shot Wednesday on Chicago’s South Side, police said. The toddler was hospitalized in good condition after being shot in a foot, as were his 29-year-old father, who also was shot in a foot, and a […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Investigators say weather worsened quickly before plane crash that killed 6 in Southern California

The weather was quickly worsening before a plane crashed in Southern California last month, killing all six people on board, federal investigators said Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report on the July 8 crash near Murrieta, with new details that added to questions about whether the pilots could see the runway […]

19 hours ago

Migrants sit in a queue outside of The Roosevelt Hotel that is being used by the city as temporary ...

Associated Press

Advocates accuse New York City of using migrants as ‘props’ in bid for federal money

NEW YORK (AP) — For days now, newly arrived international immigrants have waited night and day outside New York City’s Roosevelt Hotel, sleeping shoulder-to-shoulder on the sidewalk in hopes of a bed in the city’s shelter system. And for weeks, Mayor Eric Adams has said the city is out of room and sought to dissuade […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

U.S. Women’s World Cup tie with Portugal draws overnight audience of 1.35 million on Fox