Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

US military identifies a soldier killed in a crash on a German highway

Aug 3, 2023, 2:55 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. military on Thursday identified a soldier killed when a truck hit her Stryker armored vehicle on a highway in southern Germany.

U.S. Army Europe said that 1st Lt. Hailey Hodsden, a platoon leader with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment’s 4th Squadron, died in the crash near Tirschenreuth in Bavaria on Tuesday.

It said in a statement that the 24-year-old native of Dripping Springs, Texas, was a West Point graduate and had been in her unit for a little over a year. The 4th Squadron commander, Lt. Col. Joseph M. Byerly, described her as “an exceptional leader.”

A civilian semi-truck hit the Stryker as it merged onto the A93 highway. Hodsden was treated and taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. No other soldiers in the military vehicle were injured, and the crash is under investigation.

Politics

CORRECTS NAME OF PALESTINE FOREIGN MINISTER, FILE - Palestine Foreign Minister Riad Malki, left, li...

Associated Press

Palestinian foreign minister says Biden’s inaction as Middle East violence surges is ‘weak’

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian foreign minister on Thursday attacked the Biden administration as weak and passive in the Middle East, as violence between Israel and the Palestinians surges to its highest levels in nearly two decades. The comments by Riad Malki reflected the Palestinian frustration with U.S. President Joe Biden, who initially […]

6 hours ago

Supporters of Niger's ruling junta gather at the start of a protest called to fight for the country...

Associated Press

Hundreds rally in Niger, denouncing France, as the country’s new junta seeks to justify its coup

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Hundreds of people rallied in support of Niger’s ruling junta in the capital on Thursday, denouncing France and others who have criticized a recent coup — as the country’s military leaders sought to exploit anti-Western sentiment to shore up their takeover. As numbers began to swell at a demonstration organized by […]

1 day ago

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, ...

Associated Press

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to appear in Houston court hearing for his securities fraud trial

HOUSTON (AP) — Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, awaiting the start of a separate impeachment trial, is set to appear in a Houston courtroom Thursday to discuss his nearly decade-long delayed trial on securities fraud charges. It’s unclear if any decision will be made during the court hearing on when Paxton might finally go […]

1 day ago

FILE - Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speak to rep...

Associated Press

2 members of expelled ‘Tennessee Three’ vie to win back their legislative seats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, who became Democratic heroes as members of the so-called “Tennessee Three,” are hoping to once again reclaim their legislative seats Thursday after they were expelled for involvement in a gun control protest on the House floor. The young Black lawmakers were both reinstated by […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Vast majority of submissions to UN body on Israeli occupation favor them, Palestinians say

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The vast majority of over 55 countries that made submissions to the U.N.’s highest judicial body which will give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories supported the Palestinians view that Israel is taking over land they seek for an independent state, their U.N. ambassador […]

1 day ago

FILE - Cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East P...

Associated Press

Six months after East Palestine derailment, Congress deadlocked on new rules for train safety

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress responded to the fiery train derailment in eastern Ohio earlier this year with bipartisan alarm, holding a flurry of hearings about the potential for railroad crashes to trigger even larger disasters. Both parties agreed that a legislative response was needed. Yet six months after life was upended in East Palestine, little […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

US military identifies a soldier killed in a crash on a German highway