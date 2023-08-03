Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Everett City Council votes to condemn motel despite community pushback

Aug 3, 2023, 7:35 AM | Updated: 8:09 am

Everett motel condemn...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Everett City Council has decided in a 5-1 vote to condemn a “long-time troubled” motel known as a magnet for drugs and crime.

The City Council voted to buy it and tear it down Wednesday night, despite new managers who have been cleaning the place up, and residents had hoped the new management would be given a chance to keep the place open.

Neighbors eager for action after call for condemnation of Everett motel

Michael Gillham has lived a stone’s throw away from the property for the past five years. Like other parents living nearby, Gillham expressed concern over criminal activity linked to the property.

“I think the best step is to condemn it,” said Gillham. “I don’t know what to do with the property, but I would not want it as a hotel anymore.”

Manager Emily Simpson had hoped to buy the long-embattled property, fix it up, and turn it into a residence known for community rather than crime.

In a recent 14-month stretch, Everett Police responded to more than 230 emergency calls there, but Simpson told councilmembers crime reports have dropped since she took over in March.

People living in and near the Waits Motel told the council they saw positive changes when new management took over in March. Dozens of people testified at the council meeting, many in favor of the changes made by Simpson and in support of her plans.

“Where are we all going to go,” one resident said. “A majority of us that use this as our residence are on a fixed income.”

“We don’t have the police there anymore, we don’t have the drug abuse, they have cleaned up the property,” another resident exclaimed. “It’s not like it used to be, it is not a nuisance to the city anymore.”

The 5 to 1 vote to condemn means residents will get assistance finding new homes. The only person that voted against it was Councilmember Liz Vogeli. Both Mayor Cassie Franklin and Everett City Council Vice President Judy Tuohy were absent from the meeting.

The city says there will be new plans coming to turn the land where the motel currently sits into some sort of new housing.

Council member Ben Zarlingo says the city has a strategy in place to assist.

“I’m confident that we will find good locations for those that call that place their home, and we’ve asked for continuous updates, and it is something that we will address,” Zarlingo said.

Lisa Brooks contributed to this report

Local News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News

‘I want to see a more humane response’: 43% of Seattle homeless sweeps given no notice, no help

Dozens of protestors rallied Tuesday afternoon at the steps of Seattle City Hall. The newfound coalition, ‘Services Not Sweeps’ is calling on the Mayor’s Office to ban encampment sweeps in extreme weather

9 hours ago

FILE - An Amazon Fresh grocery store in Warrington, Pa., April 28, 2022. Amazon has begun offering ...

Associated Press

Amazon begins offering grocery delivery for customers who are not Prime members

Amazon has begun offering its Fresh grocery delivery service to customers who aren’t Prime members.

9 hours ago

(KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Over $200k in damage after 9 cars catch fire in Lynnwood apartment parking lot

Nine cars caught on fire Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a Lynnwood apartment complex, according to South Snohomish Fire and Rescue.

1 day ago

Primary Ballot...

L.B. Gilbert

Primary Elections: Where Seattle City Council, county races stand

After an initial round of primary election returns were released Tuesday evening, the initial results have interesting implications for the general election going forward in November.

1 day ago

WA Primary Election Results...

MyNorthwest Staff

Morales, Woo advance past primary for Seattle City Council’s District 2 seat

Incumbent Tammy Morales and Tanya Woo advanced from August's primary election race for Seattle City Council District 2.

1 day ago

WA Primary Election Results...

MyNorthwest Staff

Mosqueda, Aragon to face off in King County Council District 8 race

Teresa Mosqueda and Sofia Aragon advanced from August's primary election race for King County Council District 8.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Everett City Council votes to condemn motel despite community pushback