NATIONAL NEWS

3rd Trump ally charged with vote machine tampering as Michigan election case grows

Aug 3, 2023, 9:37 AM | Updated: 10:16 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan attorney involved in multiple efforts around the country to overturn the 2020 election in support of former President Donald Trump has been charged in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines in Michigan, according to court records.

The charges on Thursday against Stefanie Lambert come days after Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer whom Trump endorsed in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, and former GOP state Rep. Daire Rendon were arraigned in connection with the case.

Lambert, DePerno, and Rendon were named by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office last year as having “orchestrated a coordinated plan to gain access to voting tabulators.”

Michigan is one of at least three states where prosecutors say people breached election systems while embracing and spreading Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Investigators there say five vote tabulators were illegally taken from three counties and brought to a hotel room, according to documents released last year by Nessel’s office. The tabulators were then broken into and “tests” were performed on the equipment.

Lambert, who is listed in court records under the last name Lambert Junttila, is charged with undue possession of a voting machine and conspiracy, according to court records. She is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Oakland County, according to a judge’s schedule.

She did not immediately respond to requests for comment left by email and a phone message with her attorney.

In his statement following the arraignments of DePerno and Rendon, special prosecutor D.J. Hilson said “an independent citizens grand jury” authorized charges and that his office did not make any recommendations.

On a conservative podcast appearance last week, Lambert said that she had been notified of an indictment and claimed no wrongdoing. She said Hilson was “misrepresenting the law.”

Hilson did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment on Lambert’s charges.

A state judge ruled last month that it is a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison, to take a machine without a court order or permission directly from the Secretary of State’s office.

Trump, who is now making his third bid for the presidency, was charged by the U.S. Department of Justice on Aug. 1 with conspiracy to defraud the United States among other counts related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Nessel announced last month Joe Biden won.

