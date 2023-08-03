I-5 express lanes in Seattle open after tough morning commute

UPDATE: 3:00 p.m.

All lanes open on I-5 southbound express lanes. The accident involving a semi has been cleared.

Earlier reports:

All lanes of I-5 southbound express lanes are closed at Stewart St after an accident early Thursday morning.

UPDATE: The SB express lanes are being closed early due to this collision. State Patrol, Fire and Incident Response are on scene.



All but one express lane was closed at Stewart Street in downtown Seattle before closing all lanes earlier than expected, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Emergency crews are on the scene.

