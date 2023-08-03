Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

I-5 express lanes in Seattle open after tough morning commute

Aug 3, 2023, 10:00 AM | Updated: 4:01 pm

I-5 express lane...

Accident at Stewart St caused problems on the I-5 southbound express lanes Thursday morning. (WSDOT)

(WSDOT)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

UPDATE: 3:00 p.m.

All lanes open on I-5 southbound express lanes. The accident involving a semi has been cleared.

Earlier reports:

All lanes of I-5 southbound express lanes are closed at Stewart St after an accident early Thursday morning.


All but one express lane was closed at Stewart Street in downtown Seattle before closing all lanes earlier than expected, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Emergency crews are on the scene.

Visit the MyNorthwest Traffic Map for real-time updates.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Local News

Apple Cup...

Bill Kaczaraba and Heather Bosch

Apple Cup, other UW football traditions at stake in conference discussions

The Pac-12 -- and the Apple Cup -- could be at stake if the University of Washington moves to the Big Ten Conference.

16 hours ago

Jayapal...

Bill Kaczaraba

Jayapal spent $45,000 on home security since the beginning of the year

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle) spent over $45,000 this year on home security using campaign donations, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records. Because of the changing political climate, the FEC allows donations to be used for security. “I’ve had threats against my life, including a man showing up with a gun at my door, […]

16 hours ago

seattle starter home...

Heather Bosch

Starter home sales in Seattle drop 36%, largest of any US metro area

An analysis by Seattle-based Redfin confirms that it's getting tougher for many Americans to purchase a starter home.

16 hours ago

blue angels...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle Seafair Festival 2023: When to watch Blue Angels, Hydros

Around these parts, the Seattle Seafair Festival is thought of as a peak of summer. The weather could not cooperate more.

16 hours ago

fire i-5 seattle...

Heather Bosch

Fire alongside I-5 in Seattle continues trend amid dry weather

Seattle firefighters drenched a smoky brush fire along Interstate 5 near Stewart Street and Eastlake Avenue in Seattle Thursday morning.

16 hours ago

Everett motel condemn...

L.B. Gilbert

Everett City Council votes to condemn motel despite community pushback

The Everett City Council has decided in a 5-1 vote to condemn a “long-time troubled” motel known as a magnet for drugs and crime.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

I-5 express lanes in Seattle open after tough morning commute