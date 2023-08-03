Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Home on Long Island Sound in Greenwich, Connecticut sells for almost $139 million

Aug 3, 2023, 11:40 AM | Updated: 2:32 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Copper Beech Farm, with 50 acres (20 hectares) of waterfront property in the tony New York suburb of Greenwich, has sold for just under $139 million, believed to be a record home sale in Connecticut, Sotheby’s International Realty said Thursday

The estate, once owned by a family that helped start what is now U.S. Steel, dates back to the late 19th century. The main house is a 13,500-square-foot mansion with eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms. There also is a three-bedroom gatehouse and a two-bedroom carriage house with a clock tower.

The estate includes a swimming pool, a grass tennis court, an apple orchard and two private beaches along Long Island Sound.

“We always have significant demand for Greenwich waterfront,” listing agent Leslie McElwreath of Sotheby’s International Realty said. “This is the ultimate in Greenwich waterfront in terms of the overall acreage size and the unprecedented amount of shoreline associated with it.”

McElwreath said the property, which last sold in 2014 for about $120 million, was listed in February at $150 million and ultimately sold for $138,830,000. She would not disclose the buyer or seller.

The Wall Street Journal reported the seller is a limited liability company tied to Bridgewater Associates, the hedge fund founded by billionaire Ray Dalio.

It is the most expensive home ever sold in Connecticut, McElwreath said.

“It was when it was last sold and I can tell you we have not had a sale to exceed it since then,” she said. “I cannot tell you where it stands in terms of sales in the United States. … I’d say it’s in the top 20, but it’s almost impossible to verify that particular number.”

National News

Associated Press

5-year-old girl dies after being struck by starting gate at harness race

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — A 5-year-old southern Illinois girl has died after a starting gate being hauled by a car prior to a harness race struck her while she was sitting in the grandstand at a county fair, authorities said. Harper Finn, of Altamont, died Wednesday evening at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, the St. Louis […]

15 hours ago

FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince Carter ...

Associated Press

Former first-round NBA draft pick is sentenced to 10 years in prison in $4M health care fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. Terrence Williams, 36, of Seattle, was also ordered […]

15 hours ago

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, W...

Associated Press

White House says top Russian official pitched North Korea on increasing sale of munitions to Moscow

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Thursday said U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke last week to North Korean officials during a visit to Pyongyang about increasing the sale of munitions to Moscow for its war in Ukraine. Shoigu made the pitch during his visit to North Korea […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

A crash involving a freight train and a car kills 3 people in Oregon

GERVAIS, Ore. (AP) — Three people were killed Wednesday and another person was injured when a Union Pacific freight train crashed into a car north of Salem, Oregon, according to law enforcement officials. A 2002 Honda traveling west on a farm access road around 7 p.m. was hit by the train south of Gervais when […]

15 hours ago

FILE - "My body, my choice!" resonates from protesters on the front lawn of the Guam Congress Build...

Associated Press

A federal appeals court just made medication abortions harder to get in Guam

People seeking medication abortions on the U.S. Territory of Guam must first have an in-person consultation with a doctor, a federal appeals court says, even though the nearest physician willing to prescribe the medication is 3,800 miles (6,100 kilometers) and an 8-hour flight away. The ruling handed down Tuesday by a unanimous three-judge panel on […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Attorney Michael Harper holds a photo of Lashawn Thompson's cell in the Fulton County, Ga., ...

Associated Press

Family of man who died in bedbug-infested cell in Georgia jail reaches settlement with county

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Fulton County has reached a settlement with the family of a man who died in a bedbug-infested cell in the county jail’s psychiatric wing, the family’s lawyers said Thursday. Lashawn Thompson, 35, died in September, three months after he was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Attorneys Ben Crump […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Home on Long Island Sound in Greenwich, Connecticut sells for almost $139 million