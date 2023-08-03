Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-police union boss gets 2 years in prison for $600,000 theft

Aug 3, 2023, 12:43 PM

FILE - Ed Mullins leaves the courthouse in New York, Feb. 23, 2022. The former president of one of ...

FILE - Ed Mullins leaves the courthouse in New York, Feb. 23, 2022. The former president of one of the nation's largest police unions was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, for stealing $600,000 from a fund made up of contributions from members of the Sergeants Benevolent Association. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The former president of one of the nation’s largest police unions was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday for stealing $600,000 from a fund made up of contributions from members of the Sergeants Benevolent Association.

Ed Mullins was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by Judge John G. Koeltl, who said he was balancing the four decades of police work and numerous charitable deeds Mullins had carried out against the crime he engaged in from 2017 through 2021. Mullins was also ordered to forfeit $600,000 and pay the same amount in restitution.

Mullins, 61, of Port Washington, admitted the theft in January when he pleaded guilty to a wife fraud charge.

He said Thursday that he had “lost” himself in carrying out the crime.

“My regret cannot be put into words,” Mullins said. “I make no excuses. I made an incredibly bad decision.”

His deal with prosecutors called for a sentence of up to 3 1/2 years in prison, which is what prosecutors requested.

The SBA, which represents about 13,000 active and retired sergeants, is the nation’s fifth-largest police union.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra Rothman said Mullins had an outward persona of being the union’s fearless leader.

But, she said, “Behind closed doors, he was a thief, a liar.”

In October 2021, Mullins resigned as head of the SBA after the FBI searched the union’s Manhattan office and his Long Island home. Weeks later, he retired from the New York Police Department.

Prosecutors said Mullins stole money in part to pay for meals at high-end restaurants and to buy luxury personal items, including jewelry. Sometimes, they said, he charged personal supermarket bills to the union and counted costly meals with friends as business expenses.

His lawyer, Thomas Kenniff, told the judge that his client did not live lavishly on his roughly $250,000 salary.

“This once mighty figure sits humble before this court,” he said, noting the shame Mullins must now endure.

Mullins declined comment as he left the courthouse.

In a release, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the sentence shows that “no one — not even high-ranking union bosses — is above the law.”

National News

This undated image provided by the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, shows the Jefferson River at the...

Associated Press

Rare otter attack injures three women floating on inner tubes on popular Montana river

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A rare attack by a river otter in southern Montana injured three women floating on inner tubes and inflicted wounds serious enough that one victim had to be airlifted to a hospital, authorities said Thursday. The attack happened near the town of Cardwell on a remote stretch of the Jefferson River, […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Man survives being stabbed through the head with a flagpole, police say

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A man is expected to survive being stabbed through the head with a flagpole at a fast-food restaurant in Oklahoma, police said Thursday. The stabbing occurred Wednesday evening at a Sonic in Tulsa and ended with the arrest of Clinton Collins, who was charged with felony maiming, the Tulsa Police Department […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Pediatricians’ group reaffirms support for gender-affirming care amid growing state restrictions

The American Academy of Pediatrics reaffirmed its support for gender-affirming medical care for transgender children on Thursday, even as the treatments face a growing push for bans and restrictions from Republican lawmakers across the U.S. The board of directors for the group, which represents 67,000 pediatricians, unanimously voted to reaffirm its 2018 position on the […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Family mistakenly held at gunpoint by Texas police say the stop traumatized the kids in the car

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Black woman from Arkansas who was held at gunpoint along with three family members when Texas police wrongly suspected their car was stolen said Thursday that she decided to speak out after seeing video from a passerby and realizing two officers had aimed firearms at her 13-year-old son while […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas separates migrant families, detaining fathers on trespassing charges in latest border move

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas state police officers separated migrant families along the border with Mexico by detaining fathers on trespassing charges and turning over mothers and children to federal officials, the state Department of Public Safety said Thursday. The separations mark a shift from previous comments by Texas state police leaders who said families […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

A Learjet pilot thought he was cleared to take off. He wasn’t. Luckily, JetBlue pilots saw him

Federal investigators said Thursday that the pilot of a charter jet took off without permission, creating a “conflict” with a JetBlue plane that was preparing to land on an intersecting runway at Boston’s Logan International Airport in February. A screen grab from video shot from the JetBlue cockpit captures the moment that the Learjet operated […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Ex-police union boss gets 2 years in prison for $600,000 theft