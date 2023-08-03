Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge rejects attempt to temporarily block Connecticut’s landmark gun law passed after Sandy Hook

Aug 3, 2023, 2:55 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday rejected a request to temporarily block Connecticut’s landmark 2013 gun control law, passed after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, until a gun rights group’s lawsuit against the statute has concluded.

U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven ruled the National Association for Gun Rights has not shown that the state’s ban on certain assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition magazines, or LCMs, violates the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms or that such weapons are commonly bought and used for self-defense.

Connecticut officials “have submitted persuasive evidence that assault weapons and LCMs are more often sought out for their militaristic characteristics than for self-defense, that these characteristics make the weapons disproportionately dangerous to the public based on their increased capacity for lethality, and that assault weapons and LCMs are more often used in crimes and mass shootings than in self-defense,” Arterton said.

The judge added that “the Nation has a longstanding history and tradition of regulating those aspects of the weapons or manners of carry that correlate with rising firearm violence.”

The National Association for Gun Rights, based in Loveland, Colorado, criticized the ruling and vowed an appeal.

“We’re used to seeing crazy judicial acrobatics to reason the Second Amendment into oblivion, but this ruling is extreme even for leftist courts,” it said in a statement. “This is an outrageous slap in the face to law-abiding gun owners and the Constitution alike.”

The 2013 law was passed after a gunman with an AR-15-style rifle killed 20 children and six educators at the Sandy Hook school in Newtown in December 2012. The law added more than 100 firearms, including the Bushmaster rifle used in the shooting, to the state’s assault weapons ban and prohibited ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

Previous attempts to overturn the law in court failed. The association and a Connecticut gun owner sued the state in September after a new ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court broadly expanded gun rights and led to a rash of rulings invalidating some longstanding restrictions on firearms.

The National Association for Gun Rights said Arterton is refusing to follow the clear guidance of that ruling and “twisting the Supreme Court’s words in order to continue a decade-long practice of trampling the Second Amendment as a second-class right.”

Arterton’s ruling means Connecticut’s law will remain in effect while the lawsuit proceeds in court.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, whose office is defending the law, said the statute is constitutional and widely supported by the public.

“We will not allow gun industry lobbyists from outside our state to come here and jeopardize the safety of our children and communities,” Tong said in a statement.

Gun rights supporters have cited last year’s Supreme Court ruling in challenging other Connecticut gun laws, including one passed this year banning the open carrying of firearms. The 2013 law also is being challenged by other gun rights supporters in another lawsuit.

National News

Associated Press

5-year-old girl dies after being struck by starting gate at harness race

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — A 5-year-old southern Illinois girl has died after a starting gate being hauled by a car prior to a harness race struck her while she was sitting in the grandstand at a county fair, authorities said. Harper Finn, of Altamont, died Wednesday evening at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, the St. Louis […]

15 hours ago

FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince Carter ...

Associated Press

Former first-round NBA draft pick is sentenced to 10 years in prison in $4M health care fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. Terrence Williams, 36, of Seattle, was also ordered […]

15 hours ago

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, W...

Associated Press

White House says top Russian official pitched North Korea on increasing sale of munitions to Moscow

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Thursday said U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke last week to North Korean officials during a visit to Pyongyang about increasing the sale of munitions to Moscow for its war in Ukraine. Shoigu made the pitch during his visit to North Korea […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

A crash involving a freight train and a car kills 3 people in Oregon

GERVAIS, Ore. (AP) — Three people were killed Wednesday and another person was injured when a Union Pacific freight train crashed into a car north of Salem, Oregon, according to law enforcement officials. A 2002 Honda traveling west on a farm access road around 7 p.m. was hit by the train south of Gervais when […]

15 hours ago

FILE - "My body, my choice!" resonates from protesters on the front lawn of the Guam Congress Build...

Associated Press

A federal appeals court just made medication abortions harder to get in Guam

People seeking medication abortions on the U.S. Territory of Guam must first have an in-person consultation with a doctor, a federal appeals court says, even though the nearest physician willing to prescribe the medication is 3,800 miles (6,100 kilometers) and an 8-hour flight away. The ruling handed down Tuesday by a unanimous three-judge panel on […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Attorney Michael Harper holds a photo of Lashawn Thompson's cell in the Fulton County, Ga., ...

Associated Press

Family of man who died in bedbug-infested cell in Georgia jail reaches settlement with county

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Fulton County has reached a settlement with the family of a man who died in a bedbug-infested cell in the county jail’s psychiatric wing, the family’s lawyers said Thursday. Lashawn Thompson, 35, died in September, three months after he was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Attorneys Ben Crump […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Judge rejects attempt to temporarily block Connecticut’s landmark gun law passed after Sandy Hook