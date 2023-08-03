Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US economy likely generated 200,000 new jobs in July, showing more resilience in face of rate hikes

Aug 3, 2023, 9:41 AM

File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles, Thursday...

File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles, Thursday, July 27, 2023. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the July jobs report. The labor market has added jobs at a steady clip in the past year, despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The American economy has generated at least 200,000 new jobs for a record 30 straight months. And the streak likely continued into July. But just barely.

The Labor Department’s latest jobs report, out Friday, is expected to show that employers tacked on exactly 200,000 jobs last month, according to a survey of forecasters by the data firm FactSet. That would be fewest since December 2020 – but still a healthy number and a sign that the U.S. labor market remains sturdy despite markedly higher interest rates.

In another sign of strength, the unemployment rate is expected to stay at 3.6%, not far off a half-century low.

The U.S. economy and job market have repeatedly defied predictions of an impending recession. Increasingly, economists are expressing confidence that inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve can pull off a rare “soft landing’’ – raising interest rates just enough to rein in rising prices without tipping the world’s largest economy into recession. Consumers are feeling sunnier too: The Conference Board, a business research group, said that its consumer confidence index last month hit the highest level in two years.

But the Fed rate hikes – eleven since March 2022 — have taken a toll. Hiring has averaged 278,000 jobs a month this year – strong by historic standards but down sharply from a record 606,000 a month in 2021 and from 399,000 last year as the U.S. economy roared back from 2020’s brief but nasty pandemic recession.

There’s other evidence the job market, while still healthy, is losing momentum. The Labor Department reported Tuesday that job openings fell below 9.6 million in June, lowest in more than two years. But, again, the numbers remain unusually robust: Monthly job openings never topped 8 million before 2021. The number of people quitting their jobs – a sign of confidence they can find something better elsewhere – also fell in June but remains above pre-pandemic levels.

The Fed wants to see hiring cool off. Strong demand for workers pushes up wages and can force companies to raise prices to make up for the higher costs.

One welcome sign from the Fed’s perspective: Americans are returning to the job market, making it easier for employers to find and keep workers without offering substantial pay increases. The pandemic encouraged many older workers to retire ahead of schedule and kept others sidelined by health concerns and difficulty getting childcare. The share of Americans working or looking for work – the so-called labor force participation rate – sank to 60.1% in April 2020, the lowest since 1973 when many American women did not work outside the home. The participation rate has since recovered – though not to pre-pandemic levels – as health worries faded and pay rose.

For those in their prime working years – 25 to 54 – the participation rate hit 83.5%% in June, the highest since 2002. And in June, 77.8% of prime-age women were working or looking for work, the highest share in government records going back to 1948.

A rebound in immigration, as COVID-19 border restrictions were lifted, has also made more workers available.

In response to a cooling labor market, wage pressures have eased, but they remain too intense for the Fed’s comfort. Average hourly pay in July is expected to be up 4.2% from a year earlier, according to the FactSet survey, decelerating from a 4.4% year-over-year increase in June.

Overall inflation has come down steadily. In June 2022, consumer prices were up 9.1% from a year earlier – the biggest year-over-year jump in four decades. It’s fallen every month since then; but at 3% in June, it’s still above the Fed’s 2% target.

The unlikely combination of falling inflation and continued economic strength is easing fears that the United States is destined for a recession later this year or sometime in 2024. “It’s much more plausible that the economy can come back to the Fed’s target without a serious downturn,’’ said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank in Dallas.

National News

Biologist Ashley Wilson holds a big brown bat in Sharon Township, Mich., June 21, 2023. Fifty years...

Associated Press

After helping prevent extinctions for 50 years, the Endangered Species Act itself may be in peril

SHARON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Biologist Ashley Wilson carefully disentangled a bat from netting above a tree-lined river and examined the wriggling, furry mammal in her headlamp’s glow. “Another big brown,” she said with a sigh. It was a common type, one of many Wilson and colleagues had snagged on summer nights in the southern […]

21 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Har...

Associated Press

Play It Again, Joe. Biden bets that repeating himself is smart politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has his zingers (“This is not your father’s Republican Party”). He’s got patriotism (“This is the United States of America, dammit”). He’s got a geometry-based explanation on how grow to the economy (“from the middle out and the bottom up”). Move over, Beyonce and Taylor Swift. Biden has his […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspect in Idaho student stabbings says he was out for a solo drive around the time of the slayings

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year was on a long drive by himself around the time of the deaths, his defense attorneys wrote in new court documents filed this week. Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Appeals court allows Biden asylum restrictions to temporarily stay in place as case plays out

WASHINGTON (AP) — An appeals court Thursday allowed a the Biden administration, which had argued that the rule was integral to its efforts to maintain order along the U.S.-Mexico border. The new rule makes it extremely difficult for people to be granted asylum unless they first seek protection in a country they’re traveling through on […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Former City College professor charged with raping multiple victims from El Salvador, prosecutors say

NEW YORK (AP) — A former City College chemistry adjunct professor was arrested Thursday and charged with coaxing three women from El Salvador to come to the United States for a better life before subjecting them to rape and sexual assault once they arrived, authorities said. Jorge Alberto Ramos, 43, of the Bronx, was arrested […]

21 hours ago

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, left, sits onstage for a panel at the 9th Circuit Judicial ...

Associated Press

Justice Kagan supports ethics code but says Supreme Court divided on how to proceed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Justice Elena Kagan publicly declared her support for an ethics code for the U.S. Supreme Court but said there was no consensus among the justices on how to proceed, suggesting the high court is grappling with public concerns over its ethics practices. “It’s not a secret for me to say that […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

US economy likely generated 200,000 new jobs in July, showing more resilience in face of rate hikes