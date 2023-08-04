Close
North Seattle collision leaves man in wheelchair trapped under car

Aug 4, 2023

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Wednesday evening a 37-year-old man in a wheelchair was trapped under a car after being hit on Aurora Avenue.

Police arrived at the crash around 10 p.m. and saw a man with serious injuries pinned under a Honda near the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and North 140th Street.

Officers cleared the scene as firefighters worked to remove the man and his wheelchair from out under the stopped car.

After the man was freed firefighters provided him with immediate medical care before taking him to the Harborview Medical Center for further treatment of his significant injuries.

The driver who hit the man was found to be completely sober and had collided with the pedestrian after allegedly crossing along the Aurora corridor.

