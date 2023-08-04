Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Freight train derails in upstate New York, disrupting Amtrak service

Aug 4, 2023, 9:59 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (AP) — A freight train derailed in upstate New York on Friday, disrupting Amtrak service and prompting authorities to close roads in the area.

About 17 cars of a CSX train hauling mixed freight derailed just before 8 a.m. northwest of Albany, a CSX spokesperson said in a statement.

No crew members were injured and there is no indication of any leak, the freight carrier said.

Montgomery County Undersheriff Carl Rust said the majority of the cars that derailed were empty oil tankers.

“Visually, nothing is leaking from these tankers,” Rust said at a news conference in the town of Amsterdam near the derailment site.

A spokesperson for Amtrak, which shares tracks with CSX, said all service west of Albany was suspended Friday. Amtrak was working to provide alternative transportation for passengers, spokesperson Jason Abrams said.

The service disruption affects riders headed toward Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

State Route 5 was closed in the area of the derailment.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said state personnel were assisting local emergency response officials.

“Our top priority is ensuring all railroad workers and nearby motorists are safe and that Amtrak service is restored as quickly as possible,” Hochul said in a statement.

The cause of the derailment was under investigation. A day ago, an unrelated commuter train derailed in New York City. Authorities said 13 people were injured in Thursday’s Long Island Rail Road derailment near the Jamaica station.

National News

FILE - Janet Protasiewicz speaks after being sworn in as a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, Tuesday...

Associated Press

Major cases await as liberals exert control of Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Conflicts on Wisconsin’s newly liberal controlled state Supreme Court spilled out publicly as the court majority flipped this week, setting the stage for deep divisions in the battleground state on major cases that could determine the legality of abortions and voting rules, as well as legislative boundary lines. Conservatives controlled the […]

10 hours ago

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, Ma...

Associated Press

Suspect in Idaho student stabbings says he was out for a solo drive around the time of the slayings

The man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year was on a long drive by himself around the time of the deaths, his defense attorneys wrote in new court documents filed this week.

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Ohio K-9 officer is charged with murder in the death of a 20-year-old Black man shot in his bed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former K-9 officer has been indicted in Ohio on murder charges in the death of a Black man who was lying on his bed when he was shot by police trying to serve a warrant. Former Columbus police officer Ricky Anderson was also charged Friday with reckless homicide by a […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Vice President Mike Pence speaks alongside President Donald Trump during a coronavirus task ...

Associated Press

Pence seizes on Trump’s latest indictment as he looks to break through in crowded GOP field

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump was being arraigned in Washington on yet another round of criminal charges, his running mate-turned-rival Mike Pence hurried to capitalize on the news. Pence’s campaign unveiled new T-shirts and baseball caps featuring the phrase “Too Honest” in big red letters — a reference to an episode in the […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Cleanup from chemical spill and fire that shut down I-24 in Tennessee could take days

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Cleanup from a chemical spill and fire near Interstate 24 in Tennessee will take several days, after the interstate was shut down and nearby homes evacuated overnight on Thursday. Emergency responders were called to the scene just after 9 p.m. when a tractor-trailer carrying organic peroxide and sodium hydroxide caught fire […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

California judge arrested in connection with wife’s killing

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California judge has been arrested in connection with the slaying of his wife, authorities said Friday. Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested late Thursday after police received reports of a shooting in an Anaheim home and found the judge’s wife, Sheryl Ferguson, shot inside, Anaheim police […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Freight train derails in upstate New York, disrupting Amtrak service