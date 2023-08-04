Fire crews in Tacoma are working to find out what sparked a vacant building in the Stadium District to catch fire Thursday night.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday on North I Street, near the Stadium District.

The building where the fire started was empty, but it used to be JAKs Pak Doggy Daycare. The two adjacent buildings that burned may also have been empty.

The call was quickly upgraded to a second alarm.

The Tacoma News Tribune reported one firefighter was taken away from the scene in an ambulance.

The Tacoma Fire Department later confirmed that two firefighters were injured by the partial collapse of the building’s facade. One was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the other was evaluated by medics at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No other details have been released.

At approximately 8:36pm, Support 1 was dispatched along with @TacomaFire & @IAFFLocal31 personnel for a commercial structure fire in the 200 block of North I Street. This call was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. Crews remain on scene, please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/xHZ8mxS2ZP — The Tacoma Fire Buff Battalion (@Tacoma_Buffs) August 4, 2023