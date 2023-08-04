Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Fargo challenges new North Dakota law, seeking to keep local ban on home gun sales

Aug 4, 2023, 12:33 PM | Updated: 2:34 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Fargo is suing the state of North Dakota over a new law that bans zoning ordinances related to guns and ammunition, continuing a clash over local gun control.

The state’s biggest city has an ordinance that bans people from selling guns and ammunition out of their homes. The Republican-controlled Legislature passed a law this year that limits cities and counties from regulating guns and ammunition. The law, which took effect Tuesday, also voids existing, related ordinances.

The city’s lawsuit says the “stakes are much higher” and gets at whether the Legislature can “strip away” Fargo’s home rule powers. Fargo voters approved a home rule charter in 1970 that gave the city commission certain powers, including the power to zone public and private property.

“As it relates to this present action, the North Dakota legislative assembly is upset that the City of Fargo has exercised its home rule powers to prohibit the residents of the City of Fargo – and no one else – from the home occupation of selling firearms and ammunition and the production of ammunition for sale,” the lawsuit states. “Effectively, the City of Fargo does not want its residents to utilize their homes in residential areas as gun stores.”

The city successfully challenged a similar law two years ago.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley told The Associated Press his office will evaluate the complaint. Fargo city spokesperson Gregg Schildberger said the City Commission will discuss the lawsuit on Monday during a regular meeting.

Bill sponsor and Republican state Rep. Ben Koppelman told a state Senate panel in April that the issue came to greater attention in 2016 when, because of the ordinance, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives refused to renew the federal firearms licenses of Fargo dealers who sold out of their homes.

“What is at issue is whether we want local governments creating gun control or whether we want gun regulations to remain a state-controlled issue,” Koppelman said in April. “Without this bill and in light of the (2021) court opinion, I think local political subdivisions could propose all sorts of local gun control, and based on the anti-gun track record of the City of Fargo Commission, I think we could expect it.”

Koppelman did not immediately respond to a phone message for comment.

National News

FILE - Members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit on scene where two police officers ...

Associated Press

Connecticut troopers under federal investigation for allegedly submitting false traffic stop data

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has taken over an investigation into allegations that hundreds of Connecticut state troopers may have submitted false information on thousands of traffic infractions to a racial profiling board, data that made it appear police were pulling over more white drivers than they were, the state’s top […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin judge orders the release of records sought from fake Trump elector

A Wisconsin judge on Friday ordered the state elections commission to release all records it has related to one of its Republican members and his role as one of 10 people who posed as fake electors in 2020 for former President Donald Trump. The lawsuit, filed by a union leader represented by the liberal firm […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Opponents of a bill to repeal Connecticut's religious exemption for required school vaccinat...

Associated Press

Federal appeals court upholds Connecticut law that eliminated religious vaccination exemption

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a 2021 Connecticut law that eliminated the state’s longstanding religious exemption from childhood immunization requirements for schools, colleges and day care facilities. The decision comes about a year and a half after a lower court judge dismissed the lawsuit challenging the contentious law, which drew protests at the […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Crowd overwhelms New York City’s Union Square, tosses chairs, climbs on vehicles

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan’s Union Square for an internet personality’s supposed videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. Aerial TV news footage Friday showed a surging, tightly packed crowd climbing on vehicles, hurling chairs, throwing […]

15 hours ago

Beachgoers play paddle ball on the beach in Ship Bottom, N.J. on June 30, 2014. On Aug. 4, 2023, a ...

Associated Press

New offshore wind power project proposed for New Jersey Shore, but this one’s far out to sea

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A German wind energy developer and a New York utility are teaming up to build another offshore wind power project off the New Jersey coast. But this project would be more than twice as far out to sea as others that have drawn the ire of residents who don’t want […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — John Lauro, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump; Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Lauro; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Lauro; former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Fargo challenges new North Dakota law, seeking to keep local ban on home gun sales