Seattle weather a mixed bag over Seafair weekend

Seattle-area weather may not be perfect for Seafair weekend, but it (hopefully) shouldn’t hamper your plans to watch the Blue Angels.

Expect clouds on Saturday with temperatures nearing 76 degrees and a 10% chance of rain. There should be pockets of sunshine.

Sunday is the more problematic day. We should have rain in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. There is a 40% chance of rain in the morning, tapering off in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

The National Weather Service in Seattle forecasts pleasant conditions for the rest of Sunday afternoon.

One of the events that could be impacted by the weather is the Blue Angels airshow on Saturday and Sunday. Because of their precise formations, cloudy conditions can force officials to delay or cancel flights so keep an eye on the Seafair website.

Officials at Seafair told KIRO Newsradio that weather issues are not even on their radar.

Next week will probably start off wet with cooling temperatures.

