Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Connecticut troopers under federal investigation for allegedly submitting false traffic stop data

Aug 4, 2023, 3:03 PM

FILE - Members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit on scene where two police officers ...

FILE - Members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit on scene where two police officers were killed, Oct. 13, 2022, in Bristol, Conn. The U.S. Department of Justice has taken over an investigation into allegations that hundreds of Connecticut state troopers may have submitted false information on thousands of traffic infractions to a racial profiling board, data that made it appear police were pulling over more white drivers than they were, the state's top prosecutor said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has taken over an investigation into allegations that hundreds of Connecticut state troopers may have submitted false information on thousands of traffic infractions to a racial profiling board, data that made it appear police were pulling over more white drivers than they were, the state’s top prosecutor said.

Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin told WTNH-TV on Thursday that the DOJ asked his office to suspend its investigation, which was ordered by Gov. Ned Lamont, because it is doing its own probe.

“I agreed with that decision,” Griffin said in a taping for the station’s weekend news show “This Week in Connecticut.”

“I think DOJ brings the tools and the resources necessary to conduct this investigation, on the one hand,” he said. “On the other, I think that the investigation will be thorough. I think that it will be independent.”

Griffin confirmed the information in a statement sent to The Associated Press on Friday.

Civil rights groups had raised questions about the objectivity of the investigation being conducted by Griffin’s office, which works with the state police on criminal cases.

In addition to the Justice Department inquiry, an independent investigation ordered by Lamont is already being led by former Connecticut U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly, who now works in private law practice.

The Justice Department did not return an email message seeking comment. The Connecticut U.S. attorney’s office and state police officials declined to comment Friday.

Adam Joseph, Lamont’s communications director, said the governor’s office has not been notified of any DOJ investigation.

“We would welcome any law enforcement investigation in order to get to the bottom of this matter,” Joseph said in a statement.

In an audit released in June, data analysts with The University of Connecticut said they had a “high degree of confidence” that more than 300 of 1,300 troopers reviewed submitted false and inaccurate information on at least 26,000 — and as many as 58,500 — traffic stop infractions between 2014 and 2021. The researchers believe the infractions were never actually given to drivers.

The alleged false information was submitted to a statewide police traffic stops database, which the analysts use to prepare reports on the race and ethnicity of drivers stopped by all Connecticut police agencies under a 1999 law aimed at preventing racial profiling. Those reports have shown that police statewide have been pulling over Black and Hispanic drivers at disproportionate rates.

The reputed bogus data was more likely to identify motorists as white than as Black or Hispanic, skewing the data used for the reports, the audit said. Civil rights groups say the bogus data could mean those disproportionate rates are worse than the reports have indicated.

Analysts, however, cautioned that they did not try to determine whether the records were intentionally falsified or were wrong due to carelessness or human error.

The auditors said the falsified infractions were entered into the state police’s internal system but not submitted to the state court system, which adjudicates all traffic infractions issued statewide — supporting the belief that troopers reported stops that never happened and infractions never issued.

The audit was spurred by a Hearst Connecticut Media report last year that said four state troopers in an eastern Connecticut barracks intentionally created hundreds of bogus traffic stop tickets to boost their productivity numbers. After internal affairs investigations, one trooper was suspended for 10 days, another was suspended for two days and the other two retired before the probe was completed.

State lawmakers also have been looking into the questioned data. And state police also have received a subpoena related to the traffic stop data from the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Transportation, which is looking into whether false data was used to secure federal money, the state’s public safety commissioner, James Rovella, has said.

Rovella has said he is angry about the false-data allegations, while the state police union has been urging against a rush to judgment about the claims.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut said the Justice Department takeover of the investigation was a welcome step. It is calling for the decertification of all state police troopers and supervisors involved in submitting false information, which would cause them to lose their jobs.

National News

FILE - Harvard law professor Charles Ogletree Jr., center, takes part in a panel discussion during ...

Associated Press

Charles Ogletree, longtime legal and civil rights scholar at Harvard Law School, dies at 70

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Charles J. Ogletree Jr., a law professor and civil rights scholar with a distinguished career at Harvard Law School and whose list of clients ranged from Anita Hill to Tupac Shakur, died Friday after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 70. A California native who often spoke of his […]

18 hours ago

FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta, left, speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, ...

Associated Press

California investigates school district’s parental notification policy on children’s gender identity

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general said Friday he was investigating whether a local school district infringed on students’ civil rights by adopting a policy that requires teachers to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender or wants to use a name or pronoun different from what’s on their birth certificate. Rob Bonta […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Police work the scene of a shooting on July 30, 2023, in Muncie, Ind. A Muncie man was forma...

Associated Press

Indiana man formally charged after weekend block party kills 1, wounds 17

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A Muncie man was formally charged Friday with two counts of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness in connection with a weekend shooting that left one person dead and 17 others wounded in the central Indiana city. John L. Vance Jr., 36, was also charged in Delaware Circuit Court with possession of […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Idaho bus filled with teen campers crashes on winding highway, injuring 11

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A school bus carrying teenage campers rolled over on a winding Idaho highway Friday afternoon, injuring 11 people, the Idaho State Police said. Seven of those hurt had critical injuries and four had non-critical injuries, according to an ISP news release. The Boise County Coroner’s office had not received any reports […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Compensation for New Mexico wildfire victims tops $14 million and is climbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More victims of a devastating wildfire sparked last year by the U.S. Forest Service in northern New Mexico are getting compensated, with payouts to landowners totaling more than $14 million as of early next week, federal emergency managers said. Congress set aside nearly $4 billion at the end of last year […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Remote volcano in Alaska spews new ash cloud, prompting aviation warnings

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A remote volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands that has been active in recent weeks spewed an ash cloud up to 30,000 feet (9,144 meters) in the sky on Friday, prompting warnings to pilots. “Significant ash emissions” were possible for several hours following the unrest on Shishaldin Volcano, according to the Alaska […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Connecticut troopers under federal investigation for allegedly submitting false traffic stop data