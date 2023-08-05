Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle City Council to hold public hearing ahead of police contract negotiations

Aug 4, 2023, 5:15 PM | Updated: 6:07 pm

seattle police contract...

(Photo courtesy of SPD)

(Photo courtesy of SPD)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle City Council will be holding a public hearing to give the community a chance to provide input on the upcoming Seattle Police Management Association (SPMA) contract negotiations.

The meeting will be on August 8 at 5:30 pm inside Council Chambers at Seattle City Hall. The hearing will take place during a special meeting of the Public Safety and Human Services Committee and the Council’s Select Labor Committee.

More from Seattle police unions: Seattle police union warns pending retirements may delay action on high-priority calls

SPMA is a union representing police lieutenants and captains within the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

This will be the public’s only opportunity to give input before the contract is negotiated. A public hearing is the first step of a six-step contract negotiation process Seattle City Council undertakes alongside SPMA. The next step is creating bargaining parameters within the Labor Relations Policy Committee, followed by a negotiating committee and a tentative agreement. The last two steps are a union ratification — where union members approve or disapprove of the contract — and a city council vote.

The Seattle Police Officers Guild’s (SPOG) contract is currently being evaluated by a negotiating committee. SPOG, which represents officers and sergeants, has been negotiating a police management contract with the city since last summer. SPOG, which has been operating without a contract since 2020, estimated there are 895 officers on staff, despite a staff goal of approximately 1,400. The union projects there will be 112 departures from the staff this year. 

In Washington State, police contracts establish wages and benefits for its staff while also having some influence and say over how the city holds police officers accountable when they violate police department policies.

The most recent SPMA contract, adopted in 2022, included several recommendations from its public hearing — which occurred three years prior. Among the suggestions included were improvements to the discipline review system regarding subpoena power, a standard of proof for dishonesty and preponderance of evidence, the 180-day clock, and arbitration.

“This agreement creates a new discipline review system that marks a sea change in how discipline appeals operate,” Councilmember Lisa Herbold said last year after the contract was approved. “It will help slow that backlog from growing by ensuring cases aren’t being entirely relitigated during arbitration as they currently are.”

The agreement, which passed by a vote of 8-0, was only scheduled to last through the end of 2023. The current contract will remain in place until negotiations are complete. Unlike many other sectors, police cannot legally go on strike. Instead, if a police union and the city of Seattle can’t reach a deal, the negotiations can go to interest arbitration where a neutral arbitrator would make binding decisions to resolve disagreements about the contract.

More on Seattle-based unions: PCC workers picket in downtown Seattle for improved union contract

The current contract allows captains and lieutenants to receive retroactive wage increases of 2.7% in 2020, 1.9% in 2021, and 4% in 2022. This year, police managers received a pay bump equivalent to the consumer price index increase, up to 4%, which will cost the department more than $6 million through the end of next year.

It is common practice for police to see retroactive increases, in part because they generally take years to negotiate. Police often operate under expired contracts.

Local News

sound transit trees...

Micki Gamez

Community fights Sound Transit’s plan to remove hundreds of trees

More than 400 trees in Lake Forest Park are on the chopping block if Sound Transit's design of a new bus route moves forward.

18 hours ago

Lakewood mobile home fire...

KIRO 7 News Staff

8 mobile homes on fire in Lakewood as firefighters work multiple brush fires

Seven mobile homes caught fire as crews with West Pierce Fire & Rescue worked a large brush fire in Lakewood Friday afternoon.

18 hours ago

taylor swift food bank donation...

Frank Sumrall

Taylor Swift makes significant donation to food bank during Seattle Eras Tour

Taylor Swift made a significant donation to a local food bank during her two-night stand at Lumen Field for her Eras Tour.

18 hours ago

Seafair weekend weather...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle weather a mixed bag over Seafair weekend

Seattle-area weather may not be perfect for Seafair weekend, but it (hopefully) shouldn't hamper your plans to watch the Blue Angels.

18 hours ago

Funko earnings hit...

Bill Kaczaraba

New funk at Funko: Q2 earnings take a big hit

Funko-A shares have lost about 32.7% since the beginning of the year. Shares dropped 7% in after-market trading.

18 hours ago

tacoma fire...

L.B. Gilbert

Fire destroys 3 buildings, 2 firefighters hurt in Tacoma Stadium District

Fire crews in Tacoma are working to find out what sparked a vacant building in the Stadium District to catch fire.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Seattle City Council to hold public hearing ahead of police contract negotiations