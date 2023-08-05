Close
Kansas bar where gunfire wounded 9 last month closes permanently

Aug 5, 2023, 10:36 AM

This July 2, 2023 file photo shows people talking in front of the City Nightz nightclub in Wichita,...

This July 2, 2023 file photo shows people talking in front of the City Nightz nightclub in Wichita, Kan. Police have arrested another person in the Kansas night club shooting earlier this month that injured nearly a dozen people. A 23-year-old Wichita man was arrested Tuesday, July 11, 2023 on suspicion of attempted murder, assault and battery, Wichita police said. He is one of three people now in custody for their suspected roles in the July 2 shooting in which nine people were shot and two others were trampled in the chaos. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas bar where nine people were wounded by gunfire last month has permanently closed.

An attorney for City Nightz told the Wichita Eagle that the club owner felt he had no choice but to close because of all the negative publicity and because police blaming the bar for the shooting.

“The city has basically made it so burdensome to stay open, they can’t stay open,” attorney Charley O’Hara said. “He feels like he was singled out and blamed for a lot of things that happen all over the city and they don’t blame other people.”

The city suspended City Nightz’s liquor license for 30 days after the shooting, and the year-old club never reopened.

Nine people were shot July 2 and two others trampled in the chaos afterward. No one died. Police have said that the seven men and two women who were shot ranged in age from 22 to 34.

Several people have been arrested. A St. Louis-area man was arrested July 3, but prosecutors later determined he fired his gun to defend himself after shots were fired by others.

Wichita is a city of nearly 400,000 people, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

