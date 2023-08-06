Close
Fort Lauderdale airport temporarily evacuated over security investigation

Aug 6, 2023, 9:02 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Passengers were forced to evacuate a check-in area on Sunday at a terminal of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport because of a security-related law enforcement investigation, officials said.

The roadway leading to the upper-level section Terminal 1 was also temporarily closed because of the investigation, airport officials said on social media.

Officials encouraged passengers traveling through that area to check with their airlines about the status of their flights and to get dropped off at the lower level.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is Florida’s third-busiest airport, behind airports in Orlando and Miami.

