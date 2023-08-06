Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Woman found dead on Phoenix-area hike, authorities say it may be heat related

Aug 6, 2023, 10:09 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — An Oregon woman who went missing on a hike in north Phoenix has been found dead and it appears to be heat-related, according to authorities.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said Jessica Christine Lindstrom, 34, went hiking around 8:30 a.m. Friday and was declared missing about nine hours later by Phoenix police.

Fire Department Capt. Scott Douglas said drones and technical rescue teams were used during a five-hour search before Lindstrom’s body was found on a remote trail on the north side of the Deem Hills Recreation Area.

Douglas said it will be up to the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death, but preliminary information suggests Lindstrom was overcome by the heat while hiking.

“Unfortunately, Ms. Lindstrom was in town from Oregon, where it doesn’t get this hot,” Douglas said.

Authorities said Lindstrom, who formerly lived in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria, was a registered nurse in Oregon and was visiting family.

Maricopa County, the state’s most populous, reported Wednesday that 39 heat-associated deaths have been confirmed this year as of July 29 with another 312 deaths under investigation.

At the same time last year, there were 42 confirmed heat-related deaths in the county with another 282 under investigation.

Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, reported 425 heat-associated deaths in all of 2022 with more than half of them in July.

The National Weather Service said July was the hottest month in Phoenix on record, with an average temperature of 102.7 Fahrenheit (39.28 Celsius). That topped the previous record of 99.1 F (37.28 C) set in August 2020.

Phoenix and its suburbs sweltered more and longer than most cities during the recent heat spell, with several records including 31 consecutive days over 110 F (43.33 C). The previous record was 18 straight days, set in 1974.

The National Weather Service said metro Phoenix was under an excessive heat warning through Monday night with near-record high temperatures expected to reach between 110 degrees F (43.3 C) and 114 F (45.5) Sunday and Monday.

Saturday’s high of 116 F (46.6) broke the previous record of 115 (46.11) set on that date in 2019.

National News

FILE - Vice President Mike Pence speaks alongside President Donald Trump during a coronavirus task ...

Associated Press

Pence, Trump attorney clash over what Trump told his VP ahead of Jan. 6, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s defense attorney says the former president never asked Mike Pence to overturn the will of the voters in the 2020 election, but only wanted the former vice president to “pause” the certification of votes to allow states to investigate his claims of election fraud. Those baseless claims had already been […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Fort Lauderdale airport temporarily evacuated over security investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Passengers were forced to evacuate a check-in area on Sunday at a terminal of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport because of a security-related law enforcement investigation, officials said. The roadway leading to the upper-level section Terminal 1 was also temporarily closed because of the investigation, airport officials said on social media. […]

10 hours ago

File - Traffic moves along the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. If the auto indu...

Associated Press

The EPA’s ambitious plan to cut auto emissions to slow climate change runs into skepticism

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s most ambitious plan ever to slash planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from passenger vehicles faces skepticism both about how realistic it is and whether it goes far enough. The Environmental Protection Agency in April announced new strict emissions limits that the agency says are vital to slowing climate change as […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face-off in late June. Zuckerberg is actually trained in mixed martial arts, and the CEO of Facebook’s parent […]

10 hours ago

Nicole Leger works from her home office Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Lithia, Fla. Hundreds of thousands...

Associated Press

Veterans see historic expansion of benefits for toxic exposure as new law nears anniversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicole Leger always thought of the burn pits at military bases in Afghanistan as more like campfires than health hazards. Ordered to dispose of sensitive documents, she would toss the paperwork into the flames while catching up with fellow soldiers, moments of quiet bonding that provided a respite from her riskier work […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Shooting kills 2 men and a woman and wounds 2 others in Washington, DC, police chief says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A shooting on a street in the nation’s capital left three people dead and two others hospitalized Saturday night, police said. Officers responded to the sounds of gunshots around 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road Southeast and found five victims who had been shot. Two men and a […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Woman found dead on Phoenix-area hike, authorities say it may be heat related