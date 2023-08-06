Man on Bellevue street shot by passenger in moving car

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A man walking down a Bellevue street was hit by a bullet fired from a passing car early Friday.

A man and a woman were walking along Bel-Red Road at Northeast 21st Street at 2:30 a.m. when a car approached them, according to Bellevue Police detectives.

The people inside the car yelled something at the couple and a passenger fired a gunshot.

The man was hit in his hip.

Police said the car, which had several people inside, sped away.

Further information has not been released.

This story is developing.