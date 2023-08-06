Close
LOCAL NEWS

Man on Bellevue street shot by passenger in moving car

Aug 6, 2023, 2:58 PM

A man was hit in a drive-by shooting in Bellevue. (Bellevue Police Department via KIRO 7 News)

(Bellevue Police Department via KIRO 7 News)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


BELLEVUE, Wash. — A man walking down a Bellevue street was hit by a bullet fired from a passing car early Friday.

A man and a woman were walking along Bel-Red Road at Northeast 21st Street at 2:30 a.m. when a car approached them, according to Bellevue Police detectives.

The people inside the car yelled something at the couple and a passenger fired a gunshot.

The man was hit in his hip.

Police said the car, which had several people inside, sped away.

Further information has not been released.

This story is developing.

 

Man on Bellevue street shot by passenger in moving car